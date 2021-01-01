LG G6 vs Apple iPhone X
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.7-inch LG G6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 821) that was released on February 26, 2017, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the LG G6
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 23% higher pixel density (565 vs 458 PPI)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Comes with 584 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 2716 mAh
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 128K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than LG
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (665 against 554 nits)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A11 Bionic
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Value for money
Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|5.7 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2880 pixels
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|565 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|78.57%
|82.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99%
|99.3%
|PWM
|2410 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|31.4 ms
|2.2 ms
|Contrast
|2809:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
|Width
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Purple
|Silver, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2390 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (2 + 2)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo
|- 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 530
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|653 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~519 GFLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2048 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|LG UX 6
|-
|OS size
|10 GB
|5.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|2716 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, WPC/PMA
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|125°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 13 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
|-
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of LG G6 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|3472 x 2063
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|18 mm
|32 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|16
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2017
|September 2017
|Release date
|April 2017
|November 2017
|Launch price
|~ 650 USD
|~ 1000 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.393 W/kg
|0.87 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.12 W/kg
|0.97 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone X is definitely a better buy.
