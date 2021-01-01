Home > Smartphone comparison > LG G6 vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.7-inch LG G6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 821) that was released on February 26, 2017, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the LG G6
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 23% higher pixel density (565 vs 458 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 584 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 2716 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 128K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than LG
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (665 against 554 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A11 Bionic
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
LG G6
66
iPhone X
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
LG G6
31
iPhone X
69
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
LG G6
62
iPhone X
61
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
LG G6
51
iPhone X
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
LG G6
72
iPhone X
62
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
LG G6
52
iPhone X
66

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
LG G6
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 5.7 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2880 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 565 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 78.57% 82.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99% 99.3%
PWM 2410 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 31.4 ms 2.2 ms
Contrast 2809:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
LG G6
554 nits
iPhone X +20%
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Purple Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
LG G6
78.57%
iPhone X +6%
82.9%

Performance

Tests of LG G6 and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 4 (2 + 2) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo		 - 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 530 Apple GPU
GPU clock 653 MHz -
FLOPS ~519 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
LG G6
274
iPhone X +239%
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
LG G6
663
iPhone X +260%
2387
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
LG G6
143388
iPhone X +73%
247466
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
LG G6
128596
iPhone X +95%
251266
Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM LG UX 6 -
OS size 10 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, WPC/PMA Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
LG G6
8:31 hr
iPhone X +11%
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
LG G6
10:27 hr
iPhone X +18%
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
LG G6 +17%
22:30 hr
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 125° -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 13 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of LG G6 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 32 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
LG G6
n/a
iPhone X
101
Video quality
LG G6
n/a
iPhone X
89
Generic camera score
LG G6
n/a
iPhone X
97

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
LG G6
80.3 dB
iPhone X +6%
85.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2017 September 2017
Release date April 2017 November 2017
Launch price ~ 650 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.393 W/kg 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.12 W/kg 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone X is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

