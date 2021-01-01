Home > Smartphone comparison > LG G6 vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

LG G6 vs Huawei Honor 10

LG G6
Huawei Honor 10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.7-inch LG G6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 821) that was released on February 26, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the LG G6
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 31% higher pixel density (565 vs 432 PPI)
  • Supports WPC/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (554 against 499 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (159K versus 128K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 970
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
LG G6
65
Honor 10
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
LG G6
34
Honor 10
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
LG G6
62
Honor 10
61
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
LG G6
51
Honor 10
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
LG G6
72
Honor 10
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
LG G6
53
Honor 10
56

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
LG G6
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2880 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.9:9
PPI 565 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 78.57% 79.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 99% -
PWM 2410 Hz Not detected
Response time 31.4 ms -
Contrast 2809:1 1423:1
Max. Brightness
LG G6 +11%
554 nits
Honor 10
499 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Purple White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
LG G6
78.57%
Honor 10 +2%
79.9%

Performance

Tests of LG G6 and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 4 (2 + 2) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 530 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 653 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~519 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
LG G6
274
Honor 10 +27%
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
LG G6
663
Honor 10 +128%
1510
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
LG G6
143388
Honor 10 +46%
209874
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
LG G6
128596
Honor 10 +24%
159477
Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM LG UX 6 EMUI 9.1
OS size 10 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, WPC/PMA No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
LG G6
8:31 hr
Honor 10 +38%
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
LG G6
10:27 hr
Honor 10 +11%
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
LG G6 +5%
22:30 hr
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 125° -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 13 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of LG G6 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
LG G6
80.3 dB
Honor 10 +5%
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2017 April 2018
Release date April 2017 April 2018
Launch price ~ 650 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.393 W/kg 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.12 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 10. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the LG G6.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

