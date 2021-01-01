LG G6 vs Huawei Honor 10
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.7-inch LG G6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 821) that was released on February 26, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the LG G6
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 31% higher pixel density (565 vs 432 PPI)
- Supports WPC/PMA wireless charging up to
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
- Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (554 against 499 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
- 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (159K versus 128K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 970
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.7 inches
|5.84 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2880 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19.9:9
|PPI
|565 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|78.57%
|79.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|99%
|-
|PWM
|2410 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|31.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|2809:1
|1423:1
Design and build
|Height
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
|Width
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|153 gramm (5.4 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Purple
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (2 + 2)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 530
|Mali G72 MP12
|GPU clock
|653 MHz
|767 MHz
|FLOPS
|~519 GFLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2048 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|ROM
|LG UX 6
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|10 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, WPC/PMA
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|125°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 13 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
|-
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of LG G6 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|5760 x 4312
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|18 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2017
|April 2018
|Release date
|April 2017
|April 2018
|Launch price
|~ 650 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.393 W/kg
|0.79 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.12 W/kg
|1.15 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 10. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the LG G6.
