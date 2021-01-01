LG G6 vs Huawei Mate 20
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.7-inch LG G6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 821) that was released on February 26, 2017, against the Huawei Mate 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the LG G6
- 48% higher pixel density (565 vs 381 PPI)
- Supports WPC/PMA wireless charging up to
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 25 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.3 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20
- 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (374K versus 128K)
- Has a 0.83 inch larger screen size
- Shows 28% longer battery life (92 vs 72 hours)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3300 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (767 against 554 nits)
- Thinner bezels – 9.43% more screen real estate
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Stereo speakers
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.7 inches
|6.53 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2880 pixels
|1080 x 2244 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|18.7:9
|PPI
|565 ppi
|381 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|78.57%
|88%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99%
|97.4%
|PWM
|2410 Hz
|14880 Hz
|Response time
|31.4 ms
|16.6 ms
|Contrast
|2809:1
|2172:1
Design and build
|Height
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP53
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Purple
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (2 + 2)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 530
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|653 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~519 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2048 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|LG UX 6
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|10 GB
|14.9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, WPC/PMA
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge 2.0 (58% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|125°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 13 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (BSI CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of LG G6 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2
|Focal length
|18 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|21
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2017
|October 2018
|Release date
|April 2017
|November 2018
|Launch price
|~ 650 USD
|~ 722 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.393 W/kg
|0.44 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.12 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1