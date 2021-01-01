Home > Smartphone comparison > LG G6 vs Mate 20 – which one to choose?

LG G6 vs Huawei Mate 20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.7-inch LG G6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 821) that was released on February 26, 2017, against the Huawei Mate 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the LG G6
  • 48% higher pixel density (565 vs 381 PPI)
  • Supports WPC/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 25 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.3 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (374K versus 128K)
  • Has a 0.83 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (92 vs 72 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (767 against 554 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.43% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
LG G6
66
Mate 20
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
LG G6
34
Mate 20
69
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
LG G6
62
Mate 20
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
LG G6
51
Mate 20
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
LG G6
68
Mate 20
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
LG G6
53
Mate 20
69

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
LG G6
vs
Mate 20

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2880 pixels 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 18.7:9
PPI 565 ppi 381 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 78.57% 88%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99% 97.4%
PWM 2410 Hz 14880 Hz
Response time 31.4 ms 16.6 ms
Contrast 2809:1 2172:1
Max. Brightness
LG G6
554 nits
Mate 20 +38%
767 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP53
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
LG G6
78.57%
Mate 20 +12%
88%

Performance

Tests of LG G6 and Huawei Mate 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 4 (2 + 2) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 530 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 653 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~519 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
LG G6
274
Mate 20 +134%
642
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
LG G6
663
Mate 20 +235%
2218
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
LG G6
143388
Mate 20 +90%
272049
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
LG G6
128596
Mate 20 +191%
374032
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM LG UX 6 EMUI 10.1
OS size 10 GB 14.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, WPC/PMA No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge 2.0 (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
LG G6
8:31 hr
Mate 20 +134%
19:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
LG G6
10:27 hr
Mate 20 +40%
14:38 hr
Talk (3G)
LG G6
22:30 hr
Mate 20 +1%
22:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 125° 120°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 13 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (BSI CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of LG G6 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
LG G6 +2%
80.3 dB
Mate 20
78.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2017 October 2018
Release date April 2017 November 2018
Launch price ~ 650 USD ~ 722 USD
SAR (head) 0.393 W/kg 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.12 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

