Home > Smartphone comparison > G7 ThinQ vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

LG G7 ThinQ vs Apple iPhone X

Лджи Джи 7 ThinQ
VS
Эпл Айфон X
LG G7 ThinQ
Apple iPhone X

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch LG G7 ThinQ (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 2, 2018, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the LG G7 ThinQ
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (918 against 665 nits)
  • 23% higher pixel density (563 vs 458 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (276K versus 251K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than LG
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 84% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 929 and 504 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
G7 ThinQ
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.1 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 563 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.19% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
PWM 1174 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 32.4 ms 2.2 ms
Contrast 1988:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
G7 ThinQ +38%
918 nits
iPhone X
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 153.2 mm (6.03 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Pink Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
G7 ThinQ
83.19%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of LG G7 ThinQ and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Apple GPU
GPU clock 710 MHz -
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G7 ThinQ
504
iPhone X +84%
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G7 ThinQ
2071
iPhone X +15%
2387
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
G7 ThinQ +5%
259278
iPhone X
247466
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
G7 ThinQ +10%
276374
iPhone X
251266
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM LG UX 7.0 -
OS size 8.6 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, WPC/WPA Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
G7 ThinQ +12%
10:41 hr
iPhone X
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
G7 ThinQ
9:49 hr
iPhone X +27%
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
G7 ThinQ +22%
23:14 hr
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 107° -
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of LG G7 ThinQ from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
G7 ThinQ
84
iPhone X +20%
101
Video quality
G7 ThinQ
79
iPhone X +13%
89
Generic camera score
G7 ThinQ
83
iPhone X +17%
97

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
G7 ThinQ
83.2 dB
iPhone X +3%
85.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2018 September 2017
Release date June 2018 November 2017
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.244 W/kg 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.466 W/kg 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone X. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the LG G7 ThinQ.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
15 (93.8%)
1 (6.3%)
Total votes: 16

Related comparisons

1. LG G7 ThinQ or Samsung Galaxy A50
2. LG G7 ThinQ or Samsung Galaxy S9
3. LG G7 ThinQ or Huawei Honor 10
4. LG G7 ThinQ or LG V40 ThinQ
5. LG G7 ThinQ or LG V30
6. Apple iPhone X or Samsung Galaxy S10
7. Apple iPhone X or Apple iPhone XR
8. Apple iPhone X or Apple iPhone 11 Pro
9. Apple iPhone X or Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
10. Apple iPhone X or Xiaomi Mi 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish