LG G7 ThinQ vs Apple iPhone XR

LG G7 ThinQ
Apple iPhone XR

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch LG G7 ThinQ (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 2, 2018, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the LG G7 ThinQ
  • 4.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (276K versus 59K)
  • 73% higher pixel density (563 vs 326 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (918 against 690 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than LG
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A12 Bionic
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1108 and 504 points
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
G7 ThinQ
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 563 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.19% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM 1174 Hz Not detected
Response time 32.4 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast 1988:1 1920:1
Max. Brightness
G7 ThinQ +33%
918 nits
iPhone XR
690 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 153.2 mm (6.03 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
G7 ThinQ +5%
83.19%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of LG G7 ThinQ and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 710 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G7 ThinQ
504
iPhone XR +120%
1108
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G7 ThinQ
2071
iPhone XR +6%
2197
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
G7 ThinQ
259278
iPhone XR +29%
334326
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
G7 ThinQ +362%
276374
iPhone XR
59816
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM LG UX 7.0 -
OS size 8.6 GB 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, WPC/WPA Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
G7 ThinQ
10:41 hr
iPhone XR +25%
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
G7 ThinQ
9:49 hr
iPhone XR +59%
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
G7 ThinQ +54%
23:14 hr
iPhone XR
15:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 107° -
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 16 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of LG G7 ThinQ from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
G7 ThinQ
84
iPhone XR +23%
103
Video quality
G7 ThinQ
79
iPhone XR +22%
96
Generic camera score
G7 ThinQ
83
iPhone XR +22%
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
G7 ThinQ
83.2 dB
iPhone XR +5%
87.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2018 September 2018
Release date June 2018 October 2018
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) 0.244 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.466 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone XR. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the LG G7 ThinQ.

