LG G7 ThinQ vs Google Pixel 3
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch LG G7 ThinQ (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 2, 2018, against the Google Pixel 3, which is powered by the same chip and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the LG G7 ThinQ
- Delivers 117% higher maximum brightness (918 against 424 nits)
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- 28% higher pixel density (563 vs 439 PPI)
- Shows 12% longer battery life (77 vs 69 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
- 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (276K versus 236K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Stereo speakers
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 14 grams less
- The phone is 6-months newer
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18:9
|PPI
|563 ppi
|439 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.19%
|78.87%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.6%
|PWM
|1174 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|32.4 ms
|4.4 ms
|Contrast
|1988:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|153.2 mm (6.03 inches)
|145.6 mm (5.73 inches)
|Width
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|68.2 mm (2.69 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|162 gramm (5.71 oz)
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Blue, Pink
|White, Black, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 630
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2 GB
|-
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (250th and 293rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|LG UX 7.0
|Stock Android
|OS size
|8.6 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|2915 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, WPC/WPA
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|107°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 16 MP)
|1 (12.2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of LG G7 ThinQ from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 3 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/1.8
|Focal length
|26 mm
|28 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.4 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2018
|October 2018
|Release date
|June 2018
|November 2018
|Launch price
|~ 750 USD
|~ 725 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.244 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.466 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the LG G7 ThinQ. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 3.
