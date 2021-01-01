Home > Smartphone comparison > G7 ThinQ vs Pixel 3 – which one to choose?

LG G7 ThinQ vs Google Pixel 3

Лджи Джи 7 ThinQ
VS
Гугл Пиксель 3
LG G7 ThinQ
Google Pixel 3

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch LG G7 ThinQ (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 2, 2018, against the Google Pixel 3, which is powered by the same chip and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the LG G7 ThinQ
  • Delivers 117% higher maximum brightness (918 against 424 nits)
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • 28% higher pixel density (563 vs 439 PPI)
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (77 vs 69 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (276K versus 236K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 14 grams less
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
G7 ThinQ
vs
Pixel 3

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.1 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 563 ppi 439 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.19% 78.87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM 1174 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 32.4 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast 1988:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
G7 ThinQ +117%
918 nits
Pixel 3
424 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 153.2 mm (6.03 inches) 145.6 mm (5.73 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 68.2 mm (2.69 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Pink White, Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
G7 ThinQ +5%
83.19%
Pixel 3
78.87%

Performance

Tests of LG G7 ThinQ and Google Pixel 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 630
GPU clock 710 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G7 ThinQ
504
Pixel 3 +1%
507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G7 ThinQ +4%
2071
Pixel 3
1987
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
G7 ThinQ +47%
259278
Pixel 3
176455
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
G7 ThinQ +17%
276374
Pixel 3
236309
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (250th and 293rd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM LG UX 7.0 Stock Android
OS size 8.6 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 2915 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, WPC/WPA Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
G7 ThinQ +2%
10:41 hr
Pixel 3
10:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
G7 ThinQ
9:49 hr
Pixel 3 +16%
11:01 hr
Talk (3G)
G7 ThinQ
23:14 hr
Pixel 3
23:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 107° -
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 16 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of LG G7 ThinQ from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 3 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.9 f/1.8
Focal length 26 mm 28 mm
Pixel size - 1.4 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
G7 ThinQ
84
Pixel 3 +23%
103
Video quality
G7 ThinQ
79
Pixel 3 +24%
98
Generic camera score
G7 ThinQ
83
Pixel 3 +22%
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
G7 ThinQ
83.2 dB
Pixel 3 +2%
84.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2018 October 2018
Release date June 2018 November 2018
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 725 USD
SAR (head) 0.244 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.466 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the LG G7 ThinQ. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 3.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Mi 8 or G7 ThinQ
2. Galaxy S9 Plus or G7 ThinQ
3. iPhone X or G7 ThinQ
4. V40 ThinQ or G7 ThinQ
5. LG V30 or G7 ThinQ
6. iPhone 11 or Pixel 3
7. iPhone XS or Pixel 3
8. iPhone X or Pixel 3
9. Pixel 3a or Pixel 3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish