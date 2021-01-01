LG G7 ThinQ vs Huawei Mate 20
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch LG G7 ThinQ (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 2, 2018, against the Huawei Mate 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the LG G7 ThinQ
- 48% higher pixel density (563 vs 381 PPI)
- Supports WPC/WPA wireless charging up to
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (918 against 767 nits)
- Weighs 26 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.3 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Shows 19% longer battery life (92 vs 77 hours)
- 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (374K versus 276K)
- Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Stereo speakers
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.53 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|1080 x 2244 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18.7:9
|PPI
|563 ppi
|381 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.19%
|88%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|97.4%
|PWM
|1174 Hz
|14880 Hz
|Response time
|32.4 ms
|16.6 ms
|Contrast
|1988:1
|2172:1
Design and build
|Height
|153.2 mm (6.03 inches)
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|162 gramm (5.71 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Blue, Pink
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Results (250th and 149th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|LG UX 7.0
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|8.6 GB
|14.9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, WPC/WPA
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge 2.0 (58% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|107°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 16 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (BSI CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of LG G7 ThinQ from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|16
|21
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2018
|October 2018
|Release date
|June 2018
|November 2018
|Launch price
|~ 750 USD
|~ 722 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.244 W/kg
|0.44 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.466 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 20. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the LG G7 ThinQ.
Cast your vote
4 (80%)
1 (20%)
Total votes: 5