Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch LG G7 ThinQ (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 2, 2018, against the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.