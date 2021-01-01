Home > Smartphone comparison > G7 ThinQ vs Mate 20 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch LG G7 ThinQ (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 2, 2018, against the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the LG G7 ThinQ
  • Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (918 against 646 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
  • Weighs 27 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3000 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (85 vs 77 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (337K versus 276K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
G7 ThinQ
vs
Mate 20 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 563 ppi 538 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.19% 88.14%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.1%
PWM 1174 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 32.4 ms 4 ms
Contrast 1988:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
G7 ThinQ +42%
918 nits
Mate 20 Pro
646 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 153.2 mm (6.03 inches) 157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 72.3 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Pink Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
G7 ThinQ
83.19%
Mate 20 Pro +6%
88.14%

Performance

Tests of LG G7 ThinQ and Huawei Mate 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 710 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G7 ThinQ
504
Mate 20 Pro +35%
681
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G7 ThinQ
2071
Mate 20 Pro +18%
2442
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
G7 ThinQ
259278
Mate 20 Pro +4%
269860
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
G7 ThinQ
276374
Mate 20 Pro +22%
337948
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (250th and 163rd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM LG UX 7.0 EMUI 10.1
OS size 8.6 GB 15.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 18 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, WPC/WPA Yes, Qi (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
G7 ThinQ
10:41 hr
Mate 20 Pro +30%
13:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
G7 ThinQ
9:49 hr
Mate 20 Pro +60%
15:22 hr
Talk (3G)
G7 ThinQ
23:14 hr
Mate 20 Pro +23%
28:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 107° -
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 16 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of LG G7 ThinQ from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/1.9 f/2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
G7 ThinQ
84
Mate 20 Pro +36%
114
Video quality
G7 ThinQ
79
Mate 20 Pro +23%
97
Generic camera score
G7 ThinQ
83
Mate 20 Pro +31%
109

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 16 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
G7 ThinQ +7%
83.2 dB
Mate 20 Pro
77.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2018 October 2018
Release date June 2018 November 2018
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 972 USD
SAR (head) 0.244 W/kg 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.466 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

