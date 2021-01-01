LG G7 ThinQ vs LG G6
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch LG G7 ThinQ (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 2, 2018, against the LG G6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the LG G7 ThinQ
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (276K versus 128K)
- Delivers 66% higher maximum brightness (918 against 554 nits)
- Shows 7% longer battery life (77 vs 72 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
Reasons to consider the LG G6
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 3000 mAh
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.1 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|1440 x 2880 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18:9
|PPI
|563 ppi
|565 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.19%
|78.57%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99%
|PWM
|1174 Hz
|2410 Hz
|Response time
|32.4 ms
|31.4 ms
|Contrast
|1988:1
|2809:1
Design and build
|Height
|153.2 mm (6.03 inches)
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|Width
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|162 gramm (5.71 oz)
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Blue, Pink
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|4 (2 + 2)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 530
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|653 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~519 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|LG UX 7.0
|LG UX 6
|OS size
|8.6 GB
|10 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3300 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, WPC/WPA
|Yes, WPC/PMA
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4160 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|107°
|125°
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 16 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of LG G7 ThinQ from DxOMark
|Photo samples of LG G6 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|18 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|12
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2018
|February 2017
|Release date
|June 2018
|April 2017
|Launch price
|~ 750 USD
|~ 650 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.244 W/kg
|0.393 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.466 W/kg
|1.12 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the LG G7 ThinQ is definitely a better buy.
