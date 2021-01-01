Home > Smartphone comparison > G7 ThinQ vs LG G6 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch LG G7 ThinQ (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 2, 2018, against the LG G6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the LG G7 ThinQ
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (276K versus 128K)
  • Delivers 66% higher maximum brightness (918 against 554 nits)
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (77 vs 72 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
Reasons to consider the LG G6
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 3000 mAh
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
G7 ThinQ
71
LG G6
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
G7 ThinQ
59
LG G6
34
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
G7 ThinQ
63
LG G6
62
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
G7 ThinQ
56
LG G6
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
G7 ThinQ
81
LG G6
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
G7 ThinQ
63
LG G6
53

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
G7 ThinQ
vs
LG G6

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1440 x 2880 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 563 ppi 565 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.19% 78.57%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99%
PWM 1174 Hz 2410 Hz
Response time 32.4 ms 31.4 ms
Contrast 1988:1 2809:1
Max. Brightness
G7 ThinQ +66%
918 nits
LG G6
554 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 153.2 mm (6.03 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Pink White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
G7 ThinQ +6%
83.19%
LG G6
78.57%

Performance

Tests of LG G7 ThinQ and LG G6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 530
GPU clock 710 MHz 653 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~519 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G7 ThinQ +84%
504
LG G6
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G7 ThinQ +212%
2071
LG G6
663
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
G7 ThinQ +81%
259278
LG G6
143388
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
G7 ThinQ +115%
276374
LG G6
128596
Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM LG UX 7.0 LG UX 6
OS size 8.6 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, WPC/WPA Yes, WPC/PMA
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
G7 ThinQ +25%
10:41 hr
LG G6
8:31 hr
Watching videos (Player)
G7 ThinQ
9:49 hr
LG G6 +8%
10:27 hr
Talk (3G)
G7 ThinQ +4%
23:14 hr
LG G6
22:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 107° 125°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 16 MP) 2 (13 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of LG G7 ThinQ from DxOMark Photo samples of LG G6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 18 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
G7 ThinQ
84
LG G6
n/a
Video quality
G7 ThinQ
79
LG G6
n/a
Generic camera score
G7 ThinQ
83
LG G6
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
G7 ThinQ +4%
83.2 dB
LG G6
80.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2018 February 2017
Release date June 2018 April 2017
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 650 USD
SAR (head) 0.244 W/kg 0.393 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.466 W/kg 1.12 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the LG G7 ThinQ is definitely a better buy.

