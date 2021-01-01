Home > Smartphone comparison > K10 (2017) vs P8 Lite 2017 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.3-inch LG K10 (2017) (with MediaTek MT6750) that was released on January 19, 2017, against the Huawei P8 Lite 2017, which is powered by MediaTek MT6735. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the LG K10 (2017)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 2800 vs 2500 mAh
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Huawei P8 Lite 2017
  • 53% higher pixel density (424 vs 277 PPI)
  • Delivers 62% higher maximum brightness (555 against 343 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek MT6735
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
K10 (2017)
vs
P8 Lite 2017

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.3 inches 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 277 ppi 424 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 69.38% 69.65%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.7%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 40.8 ms 28 ms
Contrast 1067:1 1474:1
Max. Brightness
K10 (2017)
343 nits
P8 Lite 2017 +62%
555 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148.7 mm (5.85 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 142 gramm (5.01 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
K10 (2017)
69.38%
P8 Lite 2017
69.65%

Performance

Tests of LG K10 (2017) and Huawei P8 Lite 2017 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6750 MediaTek MT6735
Max. clock 1500 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 28 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T860 MP2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 520 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
K10 (2017)
617
P8 Lite 2017 +203%
1868
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
K10 (2017)
2610
P8 Lite 2017 +29%
3375
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
K10 (2017)
55232
P8 Lite 2017 +3%
56892
Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM - EMUI 9
OS size 5 GB 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2800 mAh 2500 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable Yes Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
K10 (2017) +1%
84.3 dB
P8 Lite 2017
83.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2017 January 2017
Release date February 2017 April 2017
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.47 W/kg 0.36 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.937 W/kg 0.93 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P8 Lite 2017 is definitely a better buy.

