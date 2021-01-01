LG K10 (2017) vs Huawei P8 Lite 2017
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.3-inch LG K10 (2017) (with MediaTek MT6750) that was released on January 19, 2017, against the Huawei P8 Lite 2017, which is powered by MediaTek MT6735. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the LG K10 (2017)
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 2800 vs 2500 mAh
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Huawei P8 Lite 2017
- 53% higher pixel density (424 vs 277 PPI)
- Delivers 62% higher maximum brightness (555 against 343 nits)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek MT6735
- Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
43
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
20
29
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
45
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
38
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
50
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
42
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.3 inches
|5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|277 ppi
|424 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|69.38%
|69.65%
|RGB color space
|-
|93.7%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|40.8 ms
|28 ms
|Contrast
|1067:1
|1474:1
Design and build
|Height
|148.7 mm (5.85 inches)
|147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|142 gramm (5.01 oz)
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray
|White, Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6750
|MediaTek MT6735
|Max. clock
|1500 MHz
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T860 MP2
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|520 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|667 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|16, 32 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
617
P8 Lite 2017 +203%
1868
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
2610
P8 Lite 2017 +29%
3375
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
55232
P8 Lite 2017 +3%
56892
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|ROM
|-
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|5 GB
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2800 mAh
|2500 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2017
|January 2017
|Release date
|February 2017
|April 2017
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 175 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.47 W/kg
|0.36 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.937 W/kg
|0.93 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P8 Lite 2017 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1