Home > Smartphone comparison > K8 (2017) vs P8 Lite 2017 – which one to choose?

LG K8 (2017) vs Huawei P8 Lite 2017

Лджи К8 (2017)
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8 Лайт 2017
LG K8 (2017)
Huawei P8 Lite 2017

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5-inch LG K8 (2017) (with MediaTek MT6735) that was released on December 27, 2016, against the Huawei P8 Lite 2017, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the LG K8 (2017)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Huawei P8 Lite 2017
  • Delivers 60% higher maximum brightness (555 against 347 nits)
  • 44% higher pixel density (424 vs 294 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek MT6735
  • More recent OS version: Android 8 versus 7
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
K8 (2017)
vs
P8 Lite 2017

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5 inches 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 294 ppi 424 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 66.23% 69.65%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.7%
PWM 8929 Hz Not detected
Response time 28.8 ms 28 ms
Contrast 731:1 1474:1
Max. Brightness
K8 (2017)
347 nits
P8 Lite 2017 +60%
555 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.1 mm (5.79 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 72.5 mm (2.85 inches) 72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 144 gramm (5.08 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
K8 (2017)
66.23%
P8 Lite 2017 +5%
69.65%

Performance

Tests of LG K8 (2017) and Huawei P8 Lite 2017 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6735 MediaTek MT6735
Max. clock 1400 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 28 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 308 Adreno 610
GPU clock 500 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1.5, 2 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 32 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
K8 (2017)
556
P8 Lite 2017 +236%
1868
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
K8 (2017)
1441
P8 Lite 2017 +134%
3375
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
K8 (2017)
32507
P8 Lite 2017 +75%
56892
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM - EMUI 9
OS size 7.2 GB 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2500 mAh 2500 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable Yes Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26.29 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 25.44 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.1
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAVDP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
K8 (2017) +2%
85.5 dB
P8 Lite 2017
83.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced December 2016 January 2017
Release date March 2017 April 2017
Launch price ~ 137 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.433 W/kg 0.36 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg 0.93 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P8 Lite 2017 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. LG K10 (2017) and K8 (2017)
2. Xiaomi Redmi 6A and LG K8 (2017)
3. Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime and LG K8 (2017)
4. Huawei P30 Lite and P8 Lite 2017
5. Samsung Galaxy A20 and Huawei P8 Lite 2017
6. Huawei P Smart 2020 and P8 Lite 2017

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish