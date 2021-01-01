LG K8 (2017) vs Huawei P8 Lite 2017
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5-inch LG K8 (2017) (with MediaTek MT6735) that was released on December 27, 2016, against the Huawei P8 Lite 2017, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the LG K8 (2017)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Huawei P8 Lite 2017
- Delivers 60% higher maximum brightness (555 against 347 nits)
- 44% higher pixel density (424 vs 294 PPI)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek MT6735
- More recent OS version: Android 8 versus 7
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
45
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
15
29
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
42
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
37
38
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
49
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
35
42
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5 inches
|5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|294 ppi
|424 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|66.23%
|69.65%
|RGB color space
|-
|93.7%
|PWM
|8929 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|28.8 ms
|28 ms
|Contrast
|731:1
|1474:1
Design and build
|Height
|147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
|147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
|Width
|72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
|72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|White, Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6735
|MediaTek MT6735
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 308
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1.5, 2 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|667 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 32 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
556
P8 Lite 2017 +236%
1868
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1441
P8 Lite 2017 +134%
3375
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
32507
P8 Lite 2017 +75%
56892
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|ROM
|-
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|7.2 GB
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2500 mAh
|2500 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|2:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26.29 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25.44 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAVDP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2016
|January 2017
|Release date
|March 2017
|April 2017
|Launch price
|~ 137 USD
|~ 175 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.433 W/kg
|0.36 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.22 W/kg
|0.93 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P8 Lite 2017 is definitely a better buy.
