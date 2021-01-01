LG K8 (2017) vs K10 (2017)
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch LG K8 (2017) (with MediaTek MT6735) that was released on December 27, 2016, against the LG K10 (2017), which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the LG K10 (2017)
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 2800 vs 2500 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 8 versus 7
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
45
43
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
15
20
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
42
45
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
37
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
49
50
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
35
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5 inches
|5.3 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|294 ppi
|277 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|66.23%
|69.38%
|PWM
|8929 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|28.8 ms
|40.8 ms
|Contrast
|731:1
|1067:1
Design and build
|Height
|147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
|148.7 mm (5.85 inches)
|Width
|72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|142 gramm (5.01 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Black, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6735
|MediaTek MT6750
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|1500 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 308
|Mali-T860 MP2
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|520 MHz
|FLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1.5, 2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|667 MHz
|667 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|16, 32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 32 GB
|Up to 2 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
556
K10 (2017) +11%
617
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1441
K10 (2017) +81%
2610
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
32507
K10 (2017) +70%
55232
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|OS size
|7.2 GB
|5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2500 mAh
|2800 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|2:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26.29 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|25.44 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAVDP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|December 2016
|January 2017
|Release date
|March 2017
|February 2017
|Launch price
|~ 137 USD
|~ 187 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.433 W/kg
|0.47 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.22 W/kg
|0.937 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the LG K10 (2017). It has a better performance, software, battery life, and design.
