Home > Smartphone comparison > K8 (2017) vs K10 (2017) – which one to choose?

LG K8 (2017) vs K10 (2017)

Лджи К8 (2017)
VS
Лджи К10 (2017)
LG K8 (2017)
LG K10 (2017)

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch LG K8 (2017) (with MediaTek MT6735) that was released on December 27, 2016, against the LG K10 (2017), which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the LG K10 (2017)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 2800 vs 2500 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 8 versus 7
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
K8 (2017)
vs
K10 (2017)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5 inches 5.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 294 ppi 277 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 66.23% 69.38%
Display tests
PWM 8929 Hz Not detected
Response time 28.8 ms 40.8 ms
Contrast 731:1 1067:1
Max. Brightness
K8 (2017) +1%
347 nits
K10 (2017)
343 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.1 mm (5.79 inches) 148.7 mm (5.85 inches)
Width 72.5 mm (2.85 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 144 gramm (5.08 oz) 142 gramm (5.01 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Black, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
K8 (2017)
66.23%
K10 (2017) +5%
69.38%

Performance

Tests of LG K8 (2017) and LG K10 (2017) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6735 MediaTek MT6750
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 308 Mali-T860 MP2
GPU clock 500 MHz 520 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1.5, 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 32 GB Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
K8 (2017)
556
K10 (2017) +11%
617
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
K8 (2017)
1441
K10 (2017) +81%
2610
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
K8 (2017)
32507
K10 (2017) +70%
55232
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
OS size 7.2 GB 5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2500 mAh 2800 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26.29 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 25.44 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.1
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAVDP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
K8 (2017) +1%
85.5 dB
K10 (2017)
84.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced December 2016 January 2017
Release date March 2017 February 2017
Launch price ~ 137 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.433 W/kg 0.47 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg 0.937 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the LG K10 (2017). It has a better performance, software, battery life, and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P8 Lite 2017 and LG K8 (2017)
2. Xiaomi Redmi 6A and LG K8 (2017)
3. Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime and LG K8 (2017)
4. Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime and LG K10 (2017)
5. Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime and LG K10 (2017)
6. Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) and LG K10 (2017)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish