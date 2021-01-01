Home > Smartphone comparison > LG V20 vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.7-inch LG V20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 820) that was released on September 6, 2016, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the LG V20
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 484 mAh larger battery capacity: 3200 vs 2716 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 12% higher pixel density (515 vs 458 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (74 vs 68 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Thinner bezels – 10.86% more screen real estate
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than LG
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A11 Bionic
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.2 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
LG V20
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 5.7 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 515 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 72.04% 82.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 2.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
LG V20
626 nits
iPhone X +6%
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof Yes IP67
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Gray, Pink Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
LG V20
72.04%
iPhone X +15%
82.9%

Performance

Tests of LG V20 and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2150 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 4 (2 + 2) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 2 cores at 1.593 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.15 GHz: Kryo		 - 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 530 Apple GPU
GPU clock 624 MHz -
FLOPS ~498 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
LG V20
n/a
iPhone X
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
LG V20
n/a
iPhone X
2387
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
LG V20
144323
iPhone X +71%
247466
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
LG V20
n/a
iPhone X
251266
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM LG UX 5 -
OS size - 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:26 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
LG V20
7:35 hr
iPhone X +26%
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
LG V20
8:04 hr
iPhone X +50%
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
LG V20 +2%
19:48 hr
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 8 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 1.132 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX298 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
LG V20
n/a
iPhone X
101
Video quality
LG V20
n/a
iPhone X
89
Generic camera score
LG V20
n/a
iPhone X
97

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
LG V20
80 dB
iPhone X +7%
85.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2016 September 2017
Release date September 2016 November 2017
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.824 W/kg 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.892 W/kg 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone X is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

