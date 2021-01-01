LG V20 vs Apple iPhone X
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.7-inch LG V20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 820) that was released on September 6, 2016, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the LG V20
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
- Fingerprint scanner
- Comes with 484 mAh larger battery capacity: 3200 vs 2716 mAh
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 12% higher pixel density (515 vs 458 PPI)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Shows 9% longer battery life (74 vs 68 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Thinner bezels – 10.86% more screen real estate
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than LG
- Stereo speakers
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A11 Bionic
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.2 mm narrower
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|5.7 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|72.04%
|82.9%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.3%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|2.2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
|143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
|Width
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|Yes
|IP67
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Gray, Pink
|Silver, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2150 MHz
|2390 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (2 + 2)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 2 cores at 1.593 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.15 GHz: Kryo
|- 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 530
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|624 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~498 GFLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|LG UX 5
|-
|OS size
|-
|5.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3200 mAh
|2716 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:26 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 8 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 1.132 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX298 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|3472 x 2063
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|32 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2016
|September 2017
|Release date
|September 2016
|November 2017
|Launch price
|~ 750 USD
|~ 1000 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.824 W/kg
|0.87 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.892 W/kg
|0.97 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone X is definitely a better buy.
