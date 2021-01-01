Home > Smartphone comparison > LG V20 vs LG G6 – which one to choose?

LG V20 vs LG G6

VS
LG V20
LG G6

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.7-inch LG V20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 820) that was released on September 6, 2016, against the LG G6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the LG V20
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (626 against 554 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the LG G6
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports WPC/PMA wireless charging up to
  • 10% higher pixel density (565 vs 515 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.53% more screen real estate
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.2 mm narrower
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
LG V20
62
LG G6
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
LG V20
43
LG G6
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
LG V20
54
LG G6
62
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
LG V20
52
LG G6
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
LG V20
72
LG G6
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
LG V20
52
LG G6
56

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
LG V20
vs
LG G6

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 1440 x 2880 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18:9
PPI 515 ppi 565 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 72.04% 78.57%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99%
PWM - 2410 Hz
Response time - 31.4 ms
Contrast - 2809:1
Max. Brightness
LG V20 +13%
626 nits
LG G6
554 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof Yes IP68
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Gray, Pink White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
LG V20
72.04%
LG G6 +9%
78.57%

Performance

Tests of LG V20 and LG G6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
Max. clock 2150 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 4 (2 + 2) 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 2 cores at 1.593 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.15 GHz: Kryo		 - 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 530 Adreno 530
GPU clock 624 MHz 653 MHz
FLOPS ~498 GFLOPS ~519 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
LG V20
n/a
LG G6
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
LG V20
n/a
LG G6
663
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
LG V20 +1%
144323
LG G6
143388
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
LG V20
n/a
LG G6
128596
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM LG UX 5 LG UX 6
OS size - 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No Yes, WPC/PMA
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:26 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
LG V20
7:35 hr
LG G6 +13%
8:31 hr
Watching videos (Player)
LG V20
8:04 hr
LG G6 +28%
10:27 hr
Talk (3G)
LG V20
19:48 hr
LG G6 +14%
22:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 125°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 8 MP) 2 (13 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 1.132 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX298 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
Camera features - Pro mode - Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of LG G6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length - 18 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
LG V20
80 dB
LG G6
80.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2016 February 2017
Release date September 2016 April 2017
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 650 USD
SAR (head) 0.824 W/kg 0.393 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.892 W/kg 1.12 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the LG G6. It has a better battery life, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
10 (55.6%)
8 (44.4%)
Total votes: 18

