Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.7-inch LG V20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 820) that was released on September 6, 2016, against the LG G6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.