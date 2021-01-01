Home > Smartphone comparison > LG V30 vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch LG V30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on August 1, 2017, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the LG V30
  • Shows 26% longer battery life (93 vs 74 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 584 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 2716 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 17% higher pixel density (537 vs 458 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than LG
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 211K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (665 against 610 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 2.4x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 929 and 387 points
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
LG V30
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type POLED OLED
Size 6 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2880 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 537 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.48% 82.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.3%
PWM 227 Hz 240 Hz
Response time - 2.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
LG V30
610 nits
iPhone X +9%
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 158 gramm (5.57 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink, Purple Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
LG V30
81.48%
iPhone X +2%
82.9%

Performance

Tests of LG V30 and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2450 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 540 Apple GPU
GPU clock 710 MHz -
FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
LG V30
387
iPhone X +140%
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
LG V30
1659
iPhone X +44%
2387
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
LG V30
158145
iPhone X +56%
247466
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
LG V30
211181
iPhone X +19%
251266
Software

Operating system Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM LG UX 6 -
OS size 14 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
LG V30
9:30 hr
iPhone X
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
LG V30 +21%
14:56 hr
iPhone X
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
LG V30 +75%
33:30 hr
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 107° -
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 13 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX351 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of LG V30 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
LG V30
87
iPhone X +16%
101
Video quality
LG V30
73
iPhone X +22%
89
Generic camera score
LG V30
82
iPhone X +18%
97

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
LG V30
84.1 dB
iPhone X +1%
85.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2017 September 2017
Release date September 2017 November 2017
Launch price ~ 587 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.375 W/kg 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.12 W/kg 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone X is definitely a better buy.

