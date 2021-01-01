LG V30 vs Apple iPhone XS Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch LG V30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on August 1, 2017, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the LG V30
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 18% longer battery life (93 vs 79 hours)
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- 18% higher pixel density (537 vs 456 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
- 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (448K versus 208K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than LG
- Stereo speakers
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
44
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|POLED
|OLED
|Size
|6 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2880 pixels
|1242 x 2688 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19.4:9
|PPI
|537 ppi
|456 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|81.48%
|85.41%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|100%
|98.8%
|PWM
|227 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|11.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|158 gramm (5.57 oz)
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink, Purple
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2450 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 540
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~558 GFLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
385
iPhone XS Max +95%
750
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1643
iPhone XS Max +24%
2032
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
208313
iPhone XS Max +115%
448224
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|ROM
|LG UX 6
|-
|OS size
|14 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|3174 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (10 W)
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 15 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|03:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:30 hr
iPhone XS Max +19%
11:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
LG V30 +8%
14:56 hr
13:43 hr
Talk (3G)
LG V30 +107%
33:30 hr
16:08 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|107°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 13 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX351 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of LG V30 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|22 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
87
iPhone XS Max +26%
110
Video quality
iPhone XS Max +32%
96
Generic camera score
82
iPhone XS Max +28%
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|16
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2017
|September 2018
|Release date
|September 2017
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 587 USD
|~ 1212 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.375 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.12 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XS Max is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1