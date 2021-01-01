Home > Smartphone comparison > LG V30 vs iPhone XS Max – which one to choose?

LG V30 vs Apple iPhone XS Max

Лджи V30
LG V30
VS
Эпл Айфон ХС Макс
Apple iPhone XS Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch LG V30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on August 1, 2017, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the LG V30
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (93 vs 79 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 18% higher pixel density (537 vs 456 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (448K versus 208K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than LG
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
LG V30
vs
iPhone XS Max

Display

Type POLED OLED
Size 6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2880 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.4:9
PPI 537 ppi 456 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.48% 85.41%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 98.8%
PWM 227 Hz 240 Hz
Response time - 11.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
LG V30
608 nits
iPhone XS Max +6%
645 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 158 gramm (5.57 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink, Purple Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
LG V30
81.48%
iPhone XS Max +5%
85.41%

Performance

Tests of LG V30 and Apple iPhone XS Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2450 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 540 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 710 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
LG V30
385
iPhone XS Max +95%
750
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
LG V30
1643
iPhone XS Max +24%
2032
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
LG V30
208313
iPhone XS Max +115%
448224

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM LG UX 6 -
OS size 14 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3174 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 03:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
LG V30
9:30 hr
iPhone XS Max +19%
11:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
LG V30 +8%
14:56 hr
iPhone XS Max
13:43 hr
Talk (3G)
LG V30 +107%
33:30 hr
iPhone XS Max
16:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 107° -
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 13 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX351 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of LG V30 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
LG V30
87
iPhone XS Max +26%
110
Video quality
LG V30
73
iPhone XS Max +32%
96
Generic camera score
LG V30
82
iPhone XS Max +28%
105

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 16

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
LG V30 +9%
83.6 dB
iPhone XS Max
77 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2017 September 2018
Release date September 2017 September 2018
Launch price ~ 587 USD ~ 1212 USD
SAR (head) 0.375 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.12 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XS Max is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. iPhone X and LG V30
2. V40 ThinQ and LG V30
3. G7 ThinQ and LG V30
4. iPhone 11 and iPhone XS Max
5. iPhone XR and iPhone XS Max
6. P30 Pro and iPhone XS Max
7. iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone XS Max
8. Galaxy S20 Ultra and iPhone XS Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish