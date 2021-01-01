Home > Smartphone comparison > LG V30 vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

LG V30 vs Huawei Honor 10

Лджи V30
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10
LG V30
Huawei Honor 10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch LG V30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on August 1, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the LG V30
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 26% longer battery life (93 vs 74 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • 24% higher pixel density (537 vs 432 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (211K versus 159K)
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (610 against 499 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • POLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
LG V30
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type POLED IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2880 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.9:9
PPI 537 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.48% 79.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 227 Hz Not detected
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1423:1
Max. Brightness
LG V30 +22%
610 nits
Honor 10
499 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 158 gramm (5.57 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink, Purple White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
LG V30 +2%
81.48%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of LG V30 and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2450 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 540 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 710 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
LG V30 +12%
387
Honor 10
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
LG V30 +10%
1659
Honor 10
1510
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
LG V30
158145
Honor 10 +33%
209874
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
LG V30 +32%
211181
Honor 10
159477
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM LG UX 6 EMUI 9.1
OS size 14 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
LG V30
9:30 hr
Honor 10 +24%
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
LG V30 +28%
14:56 hr
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
LG V30 +58%
33:30 hr
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 107° -
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 13 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX351 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
-
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of LG V30 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
LG V30
87
Honor 10
n/a
Video quality
LG V30
73
Honor 10
n/a
Generic camera score
LG V30
82
Honor 10
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
LG V30
84.1 dB
Honor 10
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2017 April 2018
Release date September 2017 April 2018
Launch price ~ 587 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.375 W/kg 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.12 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the LG V30. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. LG V30 or Galaxy S10
2. LG V30 or Galaxy S8
3. LG V30 or LG G6
4. Honor 10 or Redmi Note 7
5. Honor 10 or Galaxy A50
6. Honor 10 or Redmi Note 8 Pro
7. Honor 10 or Honor 20
8. Honor 10 or Galaxy A30s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish