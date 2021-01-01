LG V30 vs Huawei Honor 10
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch LG V30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on August 1, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the LG V30
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Shows 26% longer battery life (93 vs 74 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- 24% higher pixel density (537 vs 432 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 10W
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
- 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (211K versus 159K)
- Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (610 against 499 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- POLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- The phone is 9-months newer
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|POLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6 inches
|5.84 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2880 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19.9:9
|PPI
|537 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.48%
|79.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|100%
|-
|PWM
|227 Hz
|Not detected
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1423:1
Design and build
|Height
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|158 gramm (5.57 oz)
|153 gramm (5.4 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink, Purple
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Max. clock
|2450 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 540
|Mali G72 MP12
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|767 MHz
|FLOPS
|~558 GFLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|ROM
|LG UX 6
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|14 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (10 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 15 min)
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|107°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 13 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX351 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|-
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of LG V30 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|5760 x 4312
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|22 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2017
|April 2018
|Release date
|September 2017
|April 2018
|Launch price
|~ 587 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.375 W/kg
|0.79 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.12 W/kg
|1.15 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the LG V30. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 10.
