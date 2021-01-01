LG V30 vs Huawei Mate 20
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch LG V30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on August 1, 2017, against the Huawei Mate 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the LG V30
- 41% higher pixel density (537 vs 381 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 10W
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- POLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 30 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20
- 77% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (374K versus 211K)
- Has a 0.53 inch larger screen size
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3300 mAh
- Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (767 against 610 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Thinner bezels – 6.52% more screen real estate
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Value for money
Display
|Type
|POLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6 inches
|6.53 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2880 pixels
|1080 x 2244 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|18.7:9
|PPI
|537 ppi
|381 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.48%
|88%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|100%
|97.4%
|PWM
|227 Hz
|14880 Hz
|Response time
|-
|16.6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|2172:1
Design and build
|Height
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|158 gramm (5.57 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink, Purple
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2450 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 540
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~558 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|LG UX 6
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|14 GB
|14.9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (10 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 15 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge 2.0 (58% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|107°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 13 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX351 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (BSI CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of LG V30 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2
|Focal length
|22 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|16
|21
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2017
|October 2018
|Release date
|September 2017
|November 2018
|Launch price
|~ 587 USD
|~ 722 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.375 W/kg
|0.44 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.12 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 is definitely a better buy.
