Home > Smartphone comparison > LG V30 vs Mate 20 – which one to choose?

LG V30 vs Huawei Mate 20

Лджи V30
VS
Хуавей Мейт 20
LG V30
Huawei Mate 20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch LG V30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on August 1, 2017, against the Huawei Mate 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the LG V30
  • 41% higher pixel density (537 vs 381 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • POLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 30 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20
  • 77% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (374K versus 211K)
  • Has a 0.53 inch larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (767 against 610 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Thinner bezels – 6.52% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
LG V30
70
Mate 20
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
LG V30
45
Mate 20
69
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
LG V30
71
Mate 20
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
LG V30
53
Mate 20
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
LG V30
79
Mate 20
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
LG V30
59
Mate 20
69

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
LG V30
vs
Mate 20

Display

Type POLED IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2880 pixels 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 18.7:9
PPI 537 ppi 381 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.48% 88%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 97.4%
PWM 227 Hz 14880 Hz
Response time - 16.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2172:1
Max. Brightness
LG V30
610 nits
Mate 20 +26%
767 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 158 gramm (5.57 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
LG V30
81.48%
Mate 20 +8%
88%

Performance

Tests of LG V30 and Huawei Mate 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2450 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 540 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 710 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
LG V30
387
Mate 20 +66%
642
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
LG V30
1659
Mate 20 +34%
2218
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
LG V30
158145
Mate 20 +72%
272049
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
LG V30
211181
Mate 20 +77%
374032
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM LG UX 6 EMUI 10.1
OS size 14 GB 14.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 15 min) Yes, SuperCharge 2.0 (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
LG V30
9:30 hr
Mate 20 +109%
19:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
LG V30 +1%
14:56 hr
Mate 20
14:38 hr
Talk (3G)
LG V30 +48%
33:30 hr
Mate 20
22:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 107° 120°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 13 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX351 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (BSI CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of LG V30 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length 22 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
LG V30
87
Mate 20
n/a
Video quality
LG V30
73
Mate 20
n/a
Generic camera score
LG V30
82
Mate 20
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 16 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
LG V30 +7%
84.1 dB
Mate 20
78.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2017 October 2018
Release date September 2017 November 2018
Launch price ~ 587 USD ~ 722 USD
SAR (head) 0.375 W/kg 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.12 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. LG V30 vs Galaxy S10
2. LG V30 vs Galaxy S8
3. LG V30 vs LG G6
4. Mate 20 vs P30 Lite
5. Mate 20 vs Mi 9
6. Mate 20 vs P30 Pro
7. Mate 20 vs Honor 20 Pro
8. Mate 20 vs P40 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish