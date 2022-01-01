Home > Smartphone comparison > LG V30 vs Huawei P30 – which one to choose?

LG V30 vs Huawei P30

LG V30
Huawei P30

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch LG V30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on August 1, 2017, against the Huawei P30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the LG V30
  • 27% higher pixel density (537 vs 422 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 10W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (478K versus 244K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 3650 vs 3300 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 82% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 707 and 388 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
LG V30
vs
Huawei P30

Display

Type POLED OLED
Size 6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2880 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 537 ppi 422 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 81.48% 85.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.6%
PWM 227 Hz 240 Hz
Response time - 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
LG V30
614 nits
Huawei P30 +3%
635 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 158 gramm (5.57 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink, Purple Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
LG V30
81.48%
Huawei P30 +5%
85.8%

Performance

Tests of LG V30 and Huawei P30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2450 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 540 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 710 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
LG V30
388
Huawei P30 +82%
707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
LG V30
1670
Huawei P30 +53%
2548
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
LG V30
244779
Huawei P30 +96%
478645
CPU 83568 140700
GPU 52227 144533
Memory 45973 85872
UX 63875 108404
Total score 244779 478645
3DMark Wild Life Performance
LG V30
1322
Huawei P30 +87%
2478
Stability - 47%
Graphics test 7 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 1322 2478
PCMark 3.0 score 7091 8440
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM LG UX 6 EMUI 10
OS size 14 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3650 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 15 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:23 hr 09:45 hr
Watching video 11:34 hr 13:34 hr
Gaming 04:08 hr 04:30 hr
Standby 106 hr 90 hr
General battery life
LG V30
27:26 hr
Huawei P30 +4%
28:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 107° 120°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 13 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX351 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of LG V30 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 16 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
LG V30 +2%
84.1 dB
Huawei P30
82.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2017 March 2019
Release date September 2017 May 2019
SAR (head) 0.375 W/kg 0.33 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.12 W/kg 0.85 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

