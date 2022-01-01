LG V30 vs Huawei P30
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch LG V30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on August 1, 2017, against the Huawei P30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the LG V30
- 27% higher pixel density (537 vs 422 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 10W
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (478K versus 244K)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 3650 vs 3300 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 82% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 707 and 388 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
38
58
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
54
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
67
Value for money
Display
|Type
|POLED
|OLED
|Size
|6 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2880 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|537 ppi
|422 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.48%
|85.8%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|100%
|99.6%
|PWM
|227 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3.6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|158 gramm (5.57 oz)
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink, Purple
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2450 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 540
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~558 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
388
Huawei P30 +82%
707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1670
Huawei P30 +53%
2548
|CPU
|83568
|140700
|GPU
|52227
|144533
|Memory
|45973
|85872
|UX
|63875
|108404
|Total score
|244779
|478645
|Stability
|-
|47%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|14 FPS
|Graphics score
|1322
|2478
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7091
|8440
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|LG UX 6
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|14 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|3650 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (10 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 15 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:10 hr
|Web browsing
|08:23 hr
|09:45 hr
|Watching video
|11:34 hr
|13:34 hr
|Gaming
|04:08 hr
|04:30 hr
|Standby
|106 hr
|90 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|7360 x 4912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|107°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 13 MP)
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX351 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of LG V30 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|22 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
87
Video quality
73
Generic camera score
82
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|16
|21
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2017
|March 2019
|Release date
|September 2017
|May 2019
|SAR (head)
|0.375 W/kg
|0.33 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.12 W/kg
|0.85 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 is definitely a better buy.
