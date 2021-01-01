Home > Smartphone comparison > LG V30 vs P30 Pro – which one to choose?

LG V30 vs Huawei P30 Pro

Лджи V30
LG V30
VS
Хуавей П30 Про
Huawei P30 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch LG V30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on August 1, 2017, against the Huawei P30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the LG V30
  • 35% higher pixel density (537 vs 398 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
  • Weighs 34 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 86% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (387K versus 208K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3300 mAh
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (100 vs 93 hours)
  • Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Thinner bezels – 7.41% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
LG V30
72
P30 Pro
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
LG V30
46
P30 Pro
72
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
LG V30
73
P30 Pro
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
LG V30
56
P30 Pro
82
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
LG V30
81
P30 Pro
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
LG V30
61
P30 Pro
76

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
LG V30
vs
P30 Pro

Display

Type POLED OLED
Size 6 inches 6.47 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2880 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 537 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.48% 88.89%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99%
PWM 227 Hz 231 Hz
Response time - 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
LG V30 +3%
608 nits
P30 Pro
593 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 158 gramm (5.57 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink, Purple White, Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
LG V30
81.48%
P30 Pro +9%
88.89%

Performance

Tests of LG V30 and Huawei P30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2450 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 540 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 710 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
LG V30
385
P30 Pro +73%
665
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
LG V30
1643
P30 Pro +40%
2298
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
LG V30
208313
P30 Pro +86%
387890
AnTuTu Android Results (218th and 96th place)

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM LG UX 6 EMUI 10
OS size 14 GB 13.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 18 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 15 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
LG V30
9:30 hr
P30 Pro +53%
14:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
LG V30
14:56 hr
P30 Pro +38%
20:16 hr
Talk (3G)
LG V30 +22%
33:30 hr
P30 Pro
27:39 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 107° 120°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 13 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX351 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of LG V30 from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm 29 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
LG V30
87
P30 Pro +37%
119
Video quality
LG V30
73
P30 Pro +33%
97
Generic camera score
LG V30
82
P30 Pro +37%
112

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 21
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
LG V30
83.6 dB
P30 Pro +4%
86.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2017 March 2019
Release date September 2017 May 2019
Launch price ~ 587 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.375 W/kg 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.12 W/kg 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 Pro is definitely a better buy.

