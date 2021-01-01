Home > Smartphone comparison > LG V30 vs LG G6 – which one to choose?

LG V30 vs LG G6

Лджи V30
VS
Лджи Джи 6
LG V30
LG G6

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch LG V30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on August 1, 2017, against the LG G6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the LG V30
  • 64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (211K versus 128K)
  • Shows 29% longer battery life (93 vs 72 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 835
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (610 against 554 nits)
  • POLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the LG G6
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
LG V30
70
LG G6
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
LG V30
45
LG G6
34
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
LG V30
71
LG G6
62
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
LG V30
53
LG G6
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
LG V30
81
LG G6
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
LG V30
59
LG G6
53

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
LG V30
vs
LG G6

Display

Type POLED IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2880 pixels 1440 x 2880 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 18:9
PPI 537 ppi 565 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.48% 78.57%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99%
PWM 227 Hz 2410 Hz
Response time - 31.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2809:1
Max. Brightness
LG V30 +10%
610 nits
LG G6
554 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 158 gramm (5.57 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink, Purple White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
LG V30 +4%
81.48%
LG G6
78.57%

Performance

Tests of LG V30 and LG G6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
Max. clock 2450 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)		 - 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 540 Adreno 530
GPU clock 710 MHz 653 MHz
FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS ~519 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
LG V30 +41%
387
LG G6
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
LG V30 +150%
1659
LG G6
663
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
LG V30 +10%
158145
LG G6
143388
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
LG V30 +64%
211181
LG G6
128596
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM LG UX 6 LG UX 6
OS size 14 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes, WPC/PMA
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 15 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
LG V30 +12%
9:30 hr
LG G6
8:31 hr
Watching videos (Player)
LG V30 +42%
14:56 hr
LG G6
10:27 hr
Talk (3G)
LG V30 +49%
33:30 hr
LG G6
22:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 107° 125°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX351 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of LG V30 from DxOMark Photo samples of LG G6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
LG V30
87
LG G6
n/a
Video quality
LG V30
73
LG G6
n/a
Generic camera score
LG V30
82
LG G6
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
LG V30 +5%
84.1 dB
LG G6
80.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2017 February 2017
Release date September 2017 April 2017
Launch price ~ 587 USD ~ 650 USD
SAR (head) 0.375 W/kg 0.393 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.12 W/kg 1.12 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the LG V30 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
16 (66.7%)
8 (33.3%)
Total votes: 24

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S10 vs LG V30
2. Apple iPhone X vs LG V30
3. Samsung Galaxy S8 vs LG V30
4. LG V40 ThinQ vs LG V30
5. LG G7 ThinQ vs LG V30
6. Samsung Galaxy A50 vs LG G6
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs LG G6
8. Apple iPhone X vs LG G6
9. LG V20 vs LG G6

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish