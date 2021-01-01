Home > Smartphone comparison > LG V30 vs G7 ThinQ – which one to choose?

LG V30 vs G7 ThinQ

LG V30
LG G7 ThinQ

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch LG V30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on August 1, 2017, against the LG G7 ThinQ, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the LG V30
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (93 vs 77 hours)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 3000 mAh
  • POLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the LG G7 ThinQ
  • Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (918 against 610 nits)
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (276K versus 211K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 504 and 387 points
  • The phone is 9-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
LG V30
vs
G7 ThinQ

Display

Type POLED IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2880 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 537 ppi 563 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.48% 83.19%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 227 Hz 1174 Hz
Response time - 32.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1988:1
Max. Brightness
LG V30
610 nits
G7 ThinQ +50%
918 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 153.2 mm (6.03 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 158 gramm (5.57 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink, Purple Black, Gray, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
LG V30
81.48%
G7 ThinQ +2%
83.19%

Performance

Tests of LG V30 and LG G7 ThinQ in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2450 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 540 Adreno 630
GPU clock 710 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
LG V30
387
G7 ThinQ +30%
504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
LG V30
1659
G7 ThinQ +25%
2071
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
LG V30
158145
G7 ThinQ +64%
259278
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
LG V30
211181
G7 ThinQ +31%
276374
Software

Operating system Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM LG UX 6 LG UX 7.0
OS size 14 GB 8.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes, WPC/WPA
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 15 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
LG V30
9:30 hr
G7 ThinQ +12%
10:41 hr
Watching videos (Player)
LG V30 +53%
14:56 hr
G7 ThinQ
9:49 hr
Talk (3G)
LG V30 +44%
33:30 hr
G7 ThinQ
23:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 107° 107°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 13 MP) 2 (16 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX351 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of LG V30 from DxOMark Photo samples of LG G7 ThinQ from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 22 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
LG V30 +4%
87
G7 ThinQ
84
Video quality
LG V30
73
G7 ThinQ +8%
79
Generic camera score
LG V30
82
G7 ThinQ +1%
83

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
LG V30 +1%
84.1 dB
G7 ThinQ
83.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2017 May 2018
Release date September 2017 June 2018
Launch price ~ 587 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.375 W/kg 0.244 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.12 W/kg 1.466 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the LG G7 ThinQ. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the LG V30.

