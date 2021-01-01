Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch LG V30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on August 1, 2017, against the LG G7 ThinQ, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.