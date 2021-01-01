Home > Smartphone comparison > LG V30 vs LG V20 – which one to choose?

LG V30 vs LG V20

Лджи V30
VS
Лджи V20
LG V30
LG V20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch LG V30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on August 1, 2017, against the LG V20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the LG V30
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 37% longer battery life (93 vs 68 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 10W
  • Thinner bezels – 9.44% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 835
  • POLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the LG V20
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
LG V30
69
LG V20
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
LG V30
52
LG V20
43
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
LG V30
71
LG V20
54
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
LG V30
53
LG V20
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
LG V30
81
LG V20
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
LG V30
61
LG V20
52

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
LG V30
vs
LG V20

Display

Type POLED IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2880 pixels 1440 x 2560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 16:9
PPI 537 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 81.48% 72.04%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 227 Hz -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
LG V30
610 nits
LG V20 +3%
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 158 gramm (5.57 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP68 Yes
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink, Purple Silver, Gray, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
LG V30 +13%
81.48%
LG V20
72.04%

Performance

Tests of LG V30 and LG V20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
Max. clock 2450 MHz 2150 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)		 - 2 cores at 1.593 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.15 GHz: Kryo
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 540 Adreno 530
GPU clock 710 MHz 624 MHz
FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS ~498 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2 GB Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
LG V30
387
LG V20
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
LG V30
1659
LG V20
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
LG V30 +10%
158145
LG V20
144323
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
LG V30
211181
LG V20
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM LG UX 6 LG UX 5
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 15 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:26 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
LG V30 +27%
9:30 hr
LG V20
7:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
LG V30 +81%
14:56 hr
LG V20
8:04 hr
Talk (3G)
LG V30 +71%
33:30 hr
LG V20
19:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 107° -
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 13 MP) 2 (16 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX351 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 1.132 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX298 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of LG V30 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 22 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
LG V30
87
LG V20
n/a
Video quality
LG V30
73
LG V20
n/a
Generic camera score
LG V30
82
LG V20
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
LG V30 +5%
84.1 dB
LG V20
80 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2017 September 2016
Release date September 2017 September 2016
Launch price ~ 587 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.375 W/kg 0.824 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.12 W/kg 0.892 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the LG V30 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (75%)
2 (25%)
Total votes: 8

Related comparisons

1. iPhone X vs LG V30
2. V40 ThinQ vs LG V30
3. G7 ThinQ vs LG V30
4. LG G6 vs LG V20
5. Galaxy S7 vs LG V20

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish