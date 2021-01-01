Home > Smartphone comparison > V40 ThinQ vs Pixel 3 – which one to choose?

LG V40 ThinQ vs Google Pixel 3

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch LG V40 ThinQ (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Google Pixel 3, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the LG V40 ThinQ
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 48% higher maximum brightness (628 against 424 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
  • Comes with 385 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 2915 mAh
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (292K versus 236K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 22% higher pixel density (537 vs 439 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (69 vs 64 hours)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.5 mm narrower
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V40 ThinQ
vs
Pixel 3

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 537 ppi 439 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.85% 78.87%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% 99.6%
PWM 250 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
V40 ThinQ +48%
628 nits
Pixel 3
424 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) 145.6 mm (5.73 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 68.2 mm (2.69 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Red White, Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
V40 ThinQ +6%
83.85%
Pixel 3
78.87%

Performance

Tests of LG V40 ThinQ and Google Pixel 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 630
GPU clock 710 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V40 ThinQ
n/a
Pixel 3
507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V40 ThinQ
n/a
Pixel 3
1987
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
V40 ThinQ +38%
243339
Pixel 3
176455
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V40 ThinQ +24%
292502
Pixel 3
236309
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results (229th and 293rd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM LG UX 7.1 Stock Android
OS size 20.8 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 2915 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 36 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:31 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V40 ThinQ
8:12 hr
Pixel 3 +25%
10:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V40 ThinQ
10:17 hr
Pixel 3 +8%
11:01 hr
Talk (3G)
V40 ThinQ
21:41 hr
Pixel 3 +8%
23:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 107° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of LG V40 ThinQ from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 3 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.9 f/1.8
Focal length 26 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 1.4 microns 1.4 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
V40 ThinQ
n/a
Pixel 3
103
Video quality
Generic camera score
V40 ThinQ
n/a
Pixel 3
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 16 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V40 ThinQ
84.7 dB
Pixel 3
84.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2018 October 2018
Release date October 2018 November 2018
Launch price ~ 700 USD ~ 725 USD
SAR (head) 0.318 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the LG V40 ThinQ is definitely a better buy.

