LG V40 ThinQ vs Huawei P30 Pro

LG V40 ThinQ
VS
Huawei P30 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch LG V40 ThinQ (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Huawei P30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the LG V40 ThinQ
  • 35% higher pixel density (537 vs 398 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
  • Weighs 23 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Shows 56% longer battery life (100 vs 64 hours)
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3300 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (387K versus 293K)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.04% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V40 ThinQ
vs
P30 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.47 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 537 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.85% 88.89%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% 99%
PWM 250 Hz 231 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
V40 ThinQ +6%
626 nits
P30 Pro
593 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
V40 ThinQ
83.85%
P30 Pro +6%
88.89%

Performance

Tests of LG V40 ThinQ and Huawei P30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 710 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V40 ThinQ
n/a
P30 Pro
665
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V40 ThinQ
n/a
P30 Pro
2298
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V40 ThinQ
293915
P30 Pro +32%
387890
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking (149th and 96th place)

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM LG UX 7.1 EMUI 10
OS size 20.8 GB 13.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 18 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 36 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:31 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V40 ThinQ
8:12 hr
P30 Pro +75%
14:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V40 ThinQ
10:17 hr
P30 Pro +98%
20:16 hr
Talk (3G)
V40 ThinQ
21:41 hr
P30 Pro +28%
27:39 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 107° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of LG V40 ThinQ from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 29 mm
Pixel size 1.4 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
V40 ThinQ
n/a
P30 Pro
119
Video quality
Generic camera score
V40 ThinQ
n/a
P30 Pro
112

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 16 21
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V40 ThinQ
83.7 dB
P30 Pro +4%
86.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2018 March 2019
Release date October 2018 May 2019
Launch price ~ 700 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.318 W/kg 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 Pro is definitely a better buy.

