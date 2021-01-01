Home > Smartphone comparison > V40 ThinQ vs LG G6 – which one to choose?

LG V40 ThinQ vs LG G6

Лджи V40 ThinQ
VS
Лджи Джи 6
LG V40 ThinQ
LG G6

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch LG V40 ThinQ (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the LG G6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the LG V40 ThinQ
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (292K versus 128K)
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (628 against 554 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.28% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the LG G6
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (72 vs 64 hours)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V40 ThinQ
vs
LG G6

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1440 x 2880 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 537 ppi 565 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.85% 78.57%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% 99%
PWM 250 Hz 2410 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms 31.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2809:1
Max. Brightness
V40 ThinQ +13%
628 nits
LG G6
554 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Red White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
V40 ThinQ +7%
83.85%
LG G6
78.57%

Performance

Tests of LG V40 ThinQ and LG G6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 530
GPU clock 710 MHz 653 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~519 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V40 ThinQ
n/a
LG G6
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V40 ThinQ
n/a
LG G6
663
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
V40 ThinQ +70%
243339
LG G6
143388
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V40 ThinQ +127%
292502
LG G6
128596
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM LG UX 7.1 LG UX 6
OS size 20.8 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Yes, WPC/PMA
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 36 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:31 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V40 ThinQ
8:12 hr
LG G6 +2%
8:31 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V40 ThinQ
10:17 hr
LG G6 +1%
10:27 hr
Talk (3G)
V40 ThinQ
21:41 hr
LG G6 +4%
22:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4160 x 3120
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 107° 125°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 2 (13 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of LG V40 ThinQ from DxOMark Photo samples of LG G6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 1.4 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 16 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V40 ThinQ +5%
84.7 dB
LG G6
80.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2018 February 2017
Release date October 2018 April 2017
Launch price ~ 700 USD ~ 650 USD
SAR (head) 0.318 W/kg 0.393 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg 1.12 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the LG V40 ThinQ is definitely a better buy.

