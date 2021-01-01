Home > Smartphone comparison > V40 ThinQ vs G7 ThinQ – which one to choose?

LG V40 ThinQ vs G7 ThinQ

Лджи V40 ThinQ
VS
Лджи Джи 7 ThinQ
LG V40 ThinQ
LG G7 ThinQ

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch LG V40 ThinQ (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the LG G7 ThinQ, which is powered by the same chip and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the LG V40 ThinQ
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the LG G7 ThinQ
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (77 vs 64 hours)
  • Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (918 against 628 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V40 ThinQ
vs
G7 ThinQ

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 537 ppi 563 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.85% 83.19%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% -
PWM 250 Hz 1174 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms 32.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1988:1
Max. Brightness
V40 ThinQ
628 nits
G7 ThinQ +46%
918 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) 153.2 mm (6.03 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Red Black, Gray, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
V40 ThinQ +1%
83.85%
G7 ThinQ
83.19%

Performance

Tests of LG V40 ThinQ and LG G7 ThinQ in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 630
GPU clock 710 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V40 ThinQ
n/a
G7 ThinQ
2071
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
V40 ThinQ
243339
G7 ThinQ +7%
259278
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V40 ThinQ +6%
292502
G7 ThinQ
276374
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking List (229th and 250th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM LG UX 7.1 LG UX 7.0
OS size 20.8 GB 8.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Yes, WPC/WPA
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 36 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:31 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V40 ThinQ
8:12 hr
G7 ThinQ +28%
10:41 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V40 ThinQ +7%
10:17 hr
G7 ThinQ
9:49 hr
Talk (3G)
V40 ThinQ
21:41 hr
G7 ThinQ +8%
23:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 107° 107°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 2 (16 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of LG V40 ThinQ from DxOMark Photo samples of LG G7 ThinQ from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.9 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.4 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 16 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V40 ThinQ +2%
84.7 dB
G7 ThinQ
83.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2018 May 2018
Release date October 2018 June 2018
Launch price ~ 700 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.318 W/kg 0.244 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg 1.466 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the LG V40 ThinQ. It has a better display and camera.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
20 (47.6%)
22 (52.4%)
Total votes: 42

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S10e vs V40 ThinQ
2. iPhone XR vs V40 ThinQ
3. Galaxy S9 Plus vs V40 ThinQ
4. Mate 20 Pro vs V40 ThinQ
5. Mate 20 vs V40 ThinQ
6. Mi 8 vs G7 ThinQ
7. Galaxy S9 Plus vs G7 ThinQ
8. iPhone X vs G7 ThinQ
9. LG G6 vs G7 ThinQ
10. Mate 20 vs G7 ThinQ

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish