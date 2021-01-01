LG V40 ThinQ vs LG V20
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch LG V40 ThinQ (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the LG V20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the LG V40 ThinQ
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- Thinner bezels – 11.81% more screen real estate
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the LG V20
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|537 ppi
|515 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.85%
|72.04%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|96.5%
|-
|PWM
|250 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4.2 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.8 mm (6.25 inches)
|159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Yes
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Blue, Red
|Silver, Gray, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2150 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|4 (2 + 2)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 2 cores at 1.593 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.15 GHz: Kryo
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 530
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|624 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~498 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2048 GB
|Up to 2 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|LG UX 7.1
|LG UX 5
|OS size
|20.8 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|3200 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 36 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:31 hr
|1:26 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|107°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 1.132 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX298 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of LG V40 ThinQ from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.4 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2018
|September 2016
|Release date
|October 2018
|September 2016
|Launch price
|~ 700 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.318 W/kg
|0.824 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.2 W/kg
|0.892 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the LG V40 ThinQ is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3