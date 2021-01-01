Home > Smartphone comparison > V40 ThinQ vs LG V20 – which one to choose?

LG V40 ThinQ vs LG V20

LG V40 ThinQ
LG V20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch LG V40 ThinQ (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the LG V20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the LG V40 ThinQ
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Thinner bezels – 11.81% more screen real estate
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the LG V20
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1440 x 2560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 537 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 83.85% 72.04%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 4.2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
V40 ThinQ
628 nits
LG V20
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) 159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP68 Yes
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Red Silver, Gray, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
V40 ThinQ +16%
83.85%
LG V20
72.04%

Performance

Tests of LG V40 ThinQ and LG V20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2150 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 2 cores at 1.593 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.15 GHz: Kryo
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 530
GPU clock 710 MHz 624 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~498 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
V40 ThinQ +42%
2144
LG V20
1514
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
V40 ThinQ +60%
6166
LG V20
3859
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
V40 ThinQ +69%
243339
LG V20
144323
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V40 ThinQ
292502
LG V20
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM LG UX 7.1 LG UX 5
OS size 20.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 36 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:31 hr 1:26 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V40 ThinQ +10%
8:12 hr
LG V20
7:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V40 ThinQ +26%
10:17 hr
LG V20
8:04 hr
Talk (3G)
V40 ThinQ +10%
21:41 hr
LG V20
19:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 107° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 2 (16 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 1.132 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX298 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of LG V40 ThinQ from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/1.9 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.4 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 16 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V40 ThinQ +6%
84.7 dB
LG V20
80 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2018 September 2016
Release date October 2018 September 2016
Launch price ~ 700 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.318 W/kg 0.824 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg 0.892 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the LG V40 ThinQ is definitely a better buy.

