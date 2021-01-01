Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch LG V40 ThinQ (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the LG V20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.