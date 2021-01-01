Home > Smartphone comparison > V40 ThinQ vs LG V30 – which one to choose?

LG V40 ThinQ vs LG V30

Лджи V40 ThinQ
LG V40 ThinQ
VS
Лджи V30
LG V30

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch LG V40 ThinQ (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the LG V30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the LG V40 ThinQ
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (293K versus 208K)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
Reasons to consider the LG V30
  • Shows 45% longer battery life (93 vs 64 hours)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V40 ThinQ
vs
LG V30

Display

Type OLED POLED
Size 6.4 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1440 x 2880 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 537 ppi 537 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.85% 81.48%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% 100%
PWM 250 Hz 227 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
V40 ThinQ +3%
626 nits
LG V30
608 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 158 gramm (5.57 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Red Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
V40 ThinQ +3%
83.85%
LG V30
81.48%

Performance

Tests of LG V40 ThinQ and LG V30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2450 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 540
GPU clock 710 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~558 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V40 ThinQ
n/a
LG V30
385
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V40 ThinQ
n/a
LG V30
1643
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V40 ThinQ +41%
293915
LG V30
208313
AnTuTu Results (149th and 218th place)

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM LG UX 7.1 LG UX 6
OS size 20.8 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Yes (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 36 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:31 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V40 ThinQ
8:12 hr
LG V30 +15%
9:30 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V40 ThinQ
10:17 hr
LG V30 +43%
14:56 hr
Talk (3G)
V40 ThinQ
21:41 hr
LG V30 +56%
33:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 107° 107°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 2 (16 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX351 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of LG V40 ThinQ from DxOMark Photo samples of LG V30 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 1.4 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
V40 ThinQ
n/a
LG V30
87
Video quality
V40 ThinQ
n/a
LG V30
73
Generic camera score
V40 ThinQ
n/a
LG V30
82

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 16 16

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V40 ThinQ
83.7 dB
LG V30
83.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2018 August 2017
Release date October 2018 September 2017
Launch price ~ 700 USD ~ 587 USD
SAR (head) 0.318 W/kg 0.375 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg 1.12 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the LG V40 ThinQ is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (57.1%)
6 (42.9%)
Total votes: 14

