Home > Smartphone comparison > V60 ThinQ vs iPhone 12 – which one to choose?

LG V60 ThinQ vs Apple iPhone 12

Лджи V60 ThinQ
LG V60 ThinQ
VS
Эпл Айфон 12
Apple iPhone 12

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch LG V60 ThinQ (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 26, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the LG V60 ThinQ
  • Comes with 2185 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2815 mAh
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (103 vs 84 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2000GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than LG
  • 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI)
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A14 Bionic
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 74% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1581 and 907 points
  • Weighs 50 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.1 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V60 ThinQ
vs
iPhone 12

Display

Type POLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Ceramic Shield
Screen to body ratio 83.6% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - 226 Hz
Response time - 16 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
V60 ThinQ
612 nits
iPhone 12 +2%
627 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 169.3 mm (6.67 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 214 gramm (7.55 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
V60 ThinQ
83.6%
iPhone 12 +3%
86%

Performance

Tests of LG V60 ThinQ and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Apple GPU
GPU clock 587 MHz -
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 2000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V60 ThinQ
907
iPhone 12 +74%
1581
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V60 ThinQ
3198
iPhone 12 +26%
4032
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V60 ThinQ
530945
iPhone 12 +9%
577345

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM LG UX -
OS size - 7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (80% in 60 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V60 ThinQ +23%
15:36 hr
iPhone 12
12:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V60 ThinQ +79%
23:31 hr
iPhone 12
13:04 hr
Talk (3G)
V60 ThinQ +46%
28:20 hr
iPhone 12
19:27 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 30 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V60 ThinQ
n/a
iPhone 12
80.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 October 2020
Release date June 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.352 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.544 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 12. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the LG V60 ThinQ.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. V60 ThinQ and iPhone 11
2. V60 ThinQ and Galaxy S20 Plus
3. V60 ThinQ and iPhone XS Max
4. V60 ThinQ and LG V30
5. iPhone 12 and iPhone 11
6. iPhone 12 and iPhone XS
7. iPhone 12 and Galaxy S20 Ultra
8. iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro
9. iPhone 12 and 8 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish