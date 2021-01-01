Home > Smartphone comparison > V60 ThinQ vs iPhone 12 Pro Max – which one to choose?

LG V60 ThinQ vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Лджи V60 ThinQ
VS
Эпл Айфон 12 Про Макс
LG V60 ThinQ
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch LG V60 ThinQ (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 26, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the LG V60 ThinQ
  • Comes with 1313 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3687 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (103 vs 95 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2000GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (819 against 616 nits)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than LG
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (661K versus 549K)
  • 16% higher pixel density (458 vs 395 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V60 ThinQ
vs
iPhone 12 Pro Max

Display

Type POLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - 238 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
V60 ThinQ
616 nits
iPhone 12 Pro Max +33%
819 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 169.3 mm (6.67 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 214 gramm (7.55 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
V60 ThinQ
83.6%
iPhone 12 Pro Max +5%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of LG V60 ThinQ and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Apple GPU
GPU clock 587 MHz -
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 2000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V60 ThinQ
3197
iPhone 12 Pro Max +32%
4216
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V60 ThinQ
549584
iPhone 12 Pro Max +20%
661192

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM LG UX -
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3687 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (80% in 60 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V60 ThinQ +9%
15:36 hr
iPhone 12 Pro Max
14:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V60 ThinQ +54%
23:31 hr
iPhone 12 Pro Max
15:17 hr
Talk (3G)
V60 ThinQ +38%
28:20 hr
iPhone 12 Pro Max
20:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2.5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 0.3 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 30 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 October 2020
Release date June 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 1375 USD
SAR (head) 0.352 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.544 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P30 Pro and LG V60 ThinQ
2. Samsung Galaxy S20 and LG V60 ThinQ
3. LG V40 ThinQ and LG V60 ThinQ
4. Sony Xperia 1 and LG V60 ThinQ
5. Apple iPhone 12 and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
6. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
7. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
8. Huawei P40 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
9. Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish