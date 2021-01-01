Home > Smartphone comparison > V60 ThinQ vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

LG V60 ThinQ vs Apple iPhone XR

Лджи V60 ThinQ
LG V60 ThinQ
VS
Эпл Айфон XR
Apple iPhone XR

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch LG V60 ThinQ (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 26, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the LG V60 ThinQ
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
  • Comes with 2058 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2942 mAh
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 32% longer battery life (103 vs 78 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2000GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (530K versus 417K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than LG
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (692 against 612 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1095 and 907 points
  • Weighs 20 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V60 ThinQ
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type POLED IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.6% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 32.8 ms
Contrast - 1920:1
Max. Brightness
V60 ThinQ
612 nits
iPhone XR +13%
692 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 169.3 mm (6.67 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 214 gramm (7.55 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
V60 ThinQ +6%
83.6%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of LG V60 ThinQ and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 587 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 2000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V60 ThinQ
907
iPhone XR +21%
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V60 ThinQ +44%
3198
iPhone XR
2215
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V60 ThinQ +27%
530945
iPhone XR
417232

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM LG UX -
OS size - 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (80% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V60 ThinQ +18%
15:36 hr
iPhone XR
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V60 ThinQ +55%
23:31 hr
iPhone XR
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
V60 ThinQ +88%
28:20 hr
iPhone XR
15:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 0.3 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 30 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V60 ThinQ
n/a
iPhone XR
86.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 September 2018
Release date June 2020 October 2018
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) 0.352 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.544 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the LG V60 ThinQ is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. P30 Pro and V60 ThinQ
2. Galaxy S20 and V60 ThinQ
3. V40 ThinQ and V60 ThinQ
4. Xperia 1 and V60 ThinQ
5. Galaxy S10e and iPhone XR
6. Mi 9 and iPhone XR
7. Huawei P30 and iPhone XR
8. Galaxy S9 and iPhone XR
9. iPhone X and iPhone XR

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish