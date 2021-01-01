Home > Smartphone comparison > V60 ThinQ vs P30 Pro – which one to choose?

LG V60 ThinQ vs Huawei P30 Pro

Лджи V60 ThinQ
LG V60 ThinQ
VS
Хуавей П30 Про
Huawei P30 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch LG V60 ThinQ (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 26, 2020, against the Huawei P30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the LG V60 ThinQ
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (530K versus 387K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2000GB
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 5.29% more screen real estate
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 22 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V60 ThinQ
vs
P30 Pro

Display

Type POLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.47 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.6% 88.89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99%
PWM - 231 Hz
Response time - 3.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
V60 ThinQ +3%
612 nits
P30 Pro
593 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 169.3 mm (6.67 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 214 gramm (7.55 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue White, Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
V60 ThinQ
83.6%
P30 Pro +6%
88.89%

Performance

Tests of LG V60 ThinQ and Huawei P30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 587 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 2000 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V60 ThinQ +36%
907
P30 Pro
665
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V60 ThinQ +39%
3198
P30 Pro
2298
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V60 ThinQ +37%
530945
P30 Pro
387890
AnTuTu 8 Android Phone Scores (31st and 96th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM LG UX EMUI 10
OS size - 13.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 25 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (80% in 60 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V60 ThinQ +8%
15:36 hr
P30 Pro
14:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V60 ThinQ +16%
23:31 hr
P30 Pro
20:16 hr
Talk (3G)
V60 ThinQ +3%
28:20 hr
P30 Pro
27:39 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (16th and 42nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 0.3 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 30 mm 29 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
V60 ThinQ
n/a
P30 Pro
119
Video quality
Generic camera score
V60 ThinQ
n/a
P30 Pro
112

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V60 ThinQ
n/a
P30 Pro
86.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 March 2019
Release date June 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.352 W/kg 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.544 W/kg 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the LG V60 ThinQ. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P30 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. LG V60 ThinQ and Apple iPhone 11
2. LG V60 ThinQ and Samsung Galaxy S20
3. LG V60 ThinQ and LG V40 ThinQ
4. LG V60 ThinQ and Sony Xperia 1
5. Huawei P30 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
6. Huawei P30 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
7. Huawei P30 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
8. Huawei P30 Pro and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
9. Huawei P30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish