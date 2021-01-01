Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch LG V60 ThinQ (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 26, 2020, against the Huawei P40, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.