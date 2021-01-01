Home > Smartphone comparison > V60 ThinQ vs Huawei P40 – which one to choose?

LG V60 ThinQ vs Huawei P40

LG V60 ThinQ
Huawei P40

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch LG V60 ThinQ (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 26, 2020, against the Huawei P40, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the LG V60 ThinQ
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3800 mAh
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (103 vs 89 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2000GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Stereo speakers
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 907 and 777 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 39 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.5 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V60 ThinQ
vs
Huawei P40

Display

Type POLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 422 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.6% 86.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 129.7%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
V60 ThinQ +5%
612 nits
Huawei P40
583 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 169.3 mm (6.67 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) 71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 214 gramm (7.55 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
V60 ThinQ
83.6%
Huawei P40 +3%
86.3%

Performance

Tests of LG V60 ThinQ and Huawei P40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 587 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 2000 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V60 ThinQ +17%
907
Huawei P40
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V60 ThinQ +3%
3198
Huawei P40
3101
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V60 ThinQ +9%
530945
Huawei P40
485432
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (31st and 46th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM LG UX EMUI 11
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 25 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (80% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V60 ThinQ +16%
15:36 hr
Huawei P40
13:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V60 ThinQ +27%
23:31 hr
Huawei P40
18:37 hr
Talk (3G)
V60 ThinQ +27%
28:20 hr
Huawei P40
22:26 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (16th and 97th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8200 x 6100
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 30 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 22 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V60 ThinQ
n/a
Huawei P40
79.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 March 2020
Release date June 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.352 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.544 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and sound are more important to you, then choose the LG V60 ThinQ. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40.

