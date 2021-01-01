Home > Smartphone comparison > V60 ThinQ vs P40 Pro – which one to choose?

LG V60 ThinQ vs Huawei P40 Pro

Лджи V60 ThinQ
LG V60 ThinQ
VS
Хуавей П40 Про
Huawei P40 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch LG V60 ThinQ (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 26, 2020, against the Huawei P40 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the LG V60 ThinQ
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (103 vs 94 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2000GB
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (530K versus 484K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (612 against 495 nits)
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 907 and 777 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 8% more screen real estate
  • 12% higher pixel density (441 vs 395 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V60 ThinQ
vs
P40 Pro

Display

Type POLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1200 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.6% 91.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - 365 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
V60 ThinQ +24%
612 nits
P40 Pro
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 169.3 mm (6.67 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 214 gramm (7.55 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
V60 ThinQ
83.6%
P40 Pro +10%
91.6%

Performance

Tests of LG V60 ThinQ and Huawei P40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 587 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 2000 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V60 ThinQ +17%
907
P40 Pro
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V60 ThinQ +2%
3198
P40 Pro
3135
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V60 ThinQ +10%
530945
P40 Pro
484432

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM LG UX EMUI 11
OS size - 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 25 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (80% in 60 min) Yes (70% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V60 ThinQ +1%
15:36 hr
P40 Pro
15:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V60 ThinQ +29%
23:31 hr
P40 Pro
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
V60 ThinQ +26%
28:20 hr
P40 Pro
22:42 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (16th and 64th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8200 x 6100
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 7680 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 0.3 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 30 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
V60 ThinQ
n/a
P40 Pro
140
Video quality
V60 ThinQ
n/a
P40 Pro
105
Generic camera score
V60 ThinQ
n/a
P40 Pro
128

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 22 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V60 ThinQ
n/a
P40 Pro
88.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 March 2020
Release date June 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.352 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.544 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40 Pro. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the LG V60 ThinQ.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. LG V60 ThinQ vs Apple iPhone 11
2. LG V60 ThinQ vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
3. LG V60 ThinQ vs Apple iPhone XS Max
4. LG V60 ThinQ vs LG V30
5. Huawei P40 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11
6. Huawei P40 Pro vs P30 Pro
7. Huawei P40 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
8. Huawei P40 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20
9. Huawei P40 Pro vs Huawei P40

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish