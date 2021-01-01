Home > Smartphone comparison > V60 ThinQ vs V40 ThinQ – which one to choose?

LG V60 ThinQ vs V40 ThinQ

LG V60 ThinQ
VS
LG V40 ThinQ

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch LG V60 ThinQ (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 26, 2020, against the LG V40 ThinQ, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the LG V60 ThinQ
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Shows 61% longer battery life (103 vs 64 hours)
  • 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (530K versus 293K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the LG V40 ThinQ
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 36% higher pixel density (537 vs 395 PPI)
  • Weighs 45 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V60 ThinQ
vs
V40 ThinQ

Display

Type POLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 537 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.6% 83.85%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.5%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 4.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
V60 ThinQ
612 nits
V40 ThinQ +2%
626 nits
Design and build

Height 169.3 mm (6.67 inches) 158.8 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 214 gramm (7.55 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue Black, Gray, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
V60 ThinQ
83.6%
V40 ThinQ
83.85%

Performance

Tests of LG V60 ThinQ and LG V40 ThinQ in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 630
GPU clock 587 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2000 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V60 ThinQ
3198
V40 ThinQ
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
V60 ThinQ +81%
530945
V40 ThinQ
293915
AnTuTu 8 Phone Scores (31st and 149th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM LG UX LG UX 7.1
OS size - 20.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (80% in 60 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 36 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:31 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V60 ThinQ +89%
15:36 hr
V40 ThinQ
8:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V60 ThinQ +129%
23:31 hr
V40 ThinQ
10:17 hr
Talk (3G)
V60 ThinQ +32%
28:20 hr
V40 ThinQ
21:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 107°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of LG V40 ThinQ from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.9 f/1.9
Focal length 30 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.4 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 22 16
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V60 ThinQ
n/a
V40 ThinQ
83.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 October 2018
Release date June 2020 October 2018
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 700 USD
SAR (head) 0.352 W/kg 0.318 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.544 W/kg 1.2 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the LG V60 ThinQ is definitely a better buy.

