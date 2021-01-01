Home > Smartphone comparison > 16 Plus vs iPhone XS – which one to choose?

Meizu 16 Plus vs Apple iPhone XS

Мейзу 16 Плюс
VS
Эпл Айфон XS
Meizu 16 Plus
Apple iPhone XS

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Meizu 16 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu 16 Plus
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 982 mAh larger battery capacity: 3640 vs 2658 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (658 against 422 nits)
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (342K versus 248K)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Meizu
  • Stereo speakers
  • 23% higher pixel density (458 vs 372 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.3 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
16 Plus
vs
iPhone XS

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 372 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.21% 82.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 4.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
16 Plus
422 nits
iPhone XS +56%
658 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.4 mm (6.31 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 78.2 mm (3.08 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
16 Plus +5%
87.21%
iPhone XS
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Meizu 16 Plus and Apple iPhone XS in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 710 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
16 Plus
504
iPhone XS +120%
1107
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
16 Plus
2013
iPhone XS +40%
2813
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
16 Plus
291049
iPhone XS +32%
384156
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
16 Plus
248651
iPhone XS +38%
342040
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM Flyme UI 8,1 -
OS size - 11.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3640 mAh 2658 mAh
Charge power 24 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16 Plus
n/a
iPhone XS
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16 Plus
n/a
iPhone XS
11:21 hr
Talk (3G)
16 Plus
n/a
iPhone XS
14:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital (lossless), 3x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
16 Plus
n/a
iPhone XS
87.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2018 September 2018
Release date November 2019 September 2018
Launch price ~ 388 USD ~ 1100 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XS is definitely a better buy.

