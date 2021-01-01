Meizu 16 Plus vs Meizu 16
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Meizu 16 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Meizu 16, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Meizu 16 Plus
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 630 mAh larger battery capacity: 3640 vs 3010 mAh
Reasons to consider the Meizu 16
- 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (279K versus 248K)
- Stereo speakers
- Weighs 30 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|18:9
|PPI
|372 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|87.21%
|84.6%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
|150.5 mm (5.93 inches)
|Width
|78.2 mm (3.08 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|152 gramm (5.36 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 630
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Rating (195th and 162nd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Flyme UI 8,1
|Flyme UI 8.1
Battery
|Capacity
|3640 mAh
|3010 mAh
|Charge power
|24 W
|24 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min)
|Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|1:35 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless), 3x
|Digital (lossless), 3x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5120 x 3840
|5120 x 3840
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.78"
|1/2.78"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2018
|August 2018
|Release date
|November 2019
|August 2018
|Launch price
|~ 388 USD
|~ 161 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life and camera are more important to you, then choose the Meizu 16 Plus. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Meizu 16.
