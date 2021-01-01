Home > Smartphone comparison > Meizu 16 vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6-inch Meizu 16 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu 16
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (309K versus 251K)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 58% higher maximum brightness (665 against 422 nits)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Meizu
  • 14% higher pixel density (458 vs 402 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 84% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 929 and 504 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Meizu 16
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 82.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 2.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Meizu 16
422 nits
iPhone X +58%
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 150.5 mm (5.93 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 152 gramm (5.36 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Meizu 16 +2%
84.6%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Meizu 16 and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Apple GPU
GPU clock 710 MHz -
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Meizu 16
504
iPhone X +84%
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Meizu 16
1983
iPhone X +20%
2387
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Meizu 16 +16%
288294
iPhone X
247466
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Meizu 16 +23%
309787
iPhone X
251266
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM Flyme UI 8.1 -
OS size - 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3010 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 24 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Meizu 16
n/a
iPhone X
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Meizu 16
n/a
iPhone X
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Meizu 16
n/a
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital (lossless), 3x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Meizu 16
n/a
iPhone X
101
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Meizu 16
n/a
iPhone X
85.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2018 September 2017
Release date August 2018 November 2017
Launch price ~ 413 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) - 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone X is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

