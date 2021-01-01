Home > Smartphone comparison > Meizu 16s vs 16 Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Meizu 16s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on August 28, 2019, against the Meizu 16 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu 16s
  • 75% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (434K versus 248K)
  • Delivers 86% higher maximum brightness (796 against 428 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • 42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 717 and 504 points
  • Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Meizu 16 Plus
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Meizu 16s
vs
16 Plus

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2232 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 18:9
PPI 400 ppi 372 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 87.2% 87.21%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Meizu 16s +86%
796 nits
16 Plus
428 nits

Design and build

Height 151.9 mm (5.98 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 78.2 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Meizu 16s
87.2%
16 Plus
87.21%

Performance

Tests of Meizu 16s and Meizu 16 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 630
GPU clock 585 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2033 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Meizu 16s +42%
717
16 Plus
504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Meizu 16s +32%
2644
16 Plus
1999
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Meizu 16s +75%
434092
16 Plus
248284

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Flyme 7.3 Flyme UI 8,1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3600 mAh 3640 mAh
Charge power 24 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (50% in 35 min) Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital (lossless), 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 20 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5376 x 3657 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.78"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2019 August 2018
Release date November 2019 November 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 388 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu 16s is definitely a better buy.

