Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Meizu 16Xs (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on May 30, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.