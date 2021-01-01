Home > Smartphone comparison > Meizu 16Xs vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Meizu 16Xs (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on May 30, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu 16Xs
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (205K versus 159K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • 40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 486 and 347 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (499 against 422 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Meizu 16Xs
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2232 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.6:9 19.9:9
PPI 400 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 79.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Contrast - 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Meizu 16Xs
422 nits
Honor 10 +18%
499 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 152 mm (5.98 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Meizu 16Xs +6%
84.7%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Meizu 16Xs and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Meizu 16Xs +40%
486
Honor 10
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Meizu 16Xs
984
Honor 10 +53%
1510
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Meizu 16Xs
175268
Honor 10 +20%
209874
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Meizu 16Xs +29%
205654
Honor 10
159477
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM Flyme UI EMUI 9.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 24 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Meizu 16Xs
n/a
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Meizu 16Xs
n/a
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Meizu 16Xs
n/a
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
-
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Meizu 16Xs
n/a
Honor 10
84.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2019 April 2018
Release date July 2019 April 2018
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) - 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Meizu 16Xs. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 10.

