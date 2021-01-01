Home > Smartphone comparison > Meizu 16Xs vs Meizu 16 – which one to choose?

Meizu 16Xs vs Meizu 16

Meizu 16Xs
Meizu 16

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Meizu 16Xs (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on May 30, 2019, against the Meizu 16, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu 16Xs
  • Comes with 990 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3010 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the Meizu 16
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (279K versus 217K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Weighs 13 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Meizu 16Xs
vs
Meizu 16

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2232 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.6:9 18:9
PPI 400 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.7% 84.6%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Meizu 16Xs
428 nits
Meizu 16
428 nits

Design and build

Height 152 mm (5.98 inches) 150.5 mm (5.93 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 152 gramm (5.36 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Meizu 16Xs
84.7%
Meizu 16
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Meizu 16Xs and Meizu 16 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Adreno 630
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Meizu 16Xs
483
Meizu 16 +3%
499
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Meizu 16Xs
987
Meizu 16 +98%
1953
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Meizu 16Xs
217385
Meizu 16 +29%
279952
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (208th and 162nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Flyme UI Flyme UI 8.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3010 mAh
Charge power 24 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital (lossless), 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.78"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2019 August 2018
Release date July 2019 August 2018
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 161 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and camera are more important to you, then choose the Meizu 16Xs. But if the performance, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Meizu 16.

