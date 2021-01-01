Meizu 16Xs vs Meizu 16
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Meizu 16Xs (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on May 30, 2019, against the Meizu 16, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Meizu 16Xs
- Comes with 990 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3010 mAh
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the Meizu 16
- 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (279K versus 217K)
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Weighs 13 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
47
60
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
66
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.2 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2232 pixels
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.6:9
|18:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|84.7%
|84.6%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|152 mm (5.98 inches)
|150.5 mm (5.93 inches)
|Width
|74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|152 gramm (5.36 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 612
|Adreno 630
|GPU clock
|700-750 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
483
Meizu 16 +3%
499
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
987
Meizu 16 +98%
1953
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
217385
Meizu 16 +29%
279952
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Flyme UI
|Flyme UI 8.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3010 mAh
|Charge power
|24 W
|24 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|1:35 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital (lossless), 3x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|5120 x 3840
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.78"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|12
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2019
|August 2018
|Release date
|July 2019
|August 2018
|Launch price
|~ 300 USD
|~ 161 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life and camera are more important to you, then choose the Meizu 16Xs. But if the performance, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Meizu 16.
