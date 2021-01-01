Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Meizu 16Xs (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on May 30, 2019, against the Meizu 16 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.