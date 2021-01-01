Home > Smartphone comparison > Meizu 16Xs vs 16 Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Meizu 16Xs (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on May 30, 2019, against the Meizu 16 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu 16Xs
  • Comes with 360 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3640 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Meizu 16 Plus
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (248K versus 205K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Meizu 16Xs
vs
16 Plus

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2232 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.6:9 18:9
PPI 400 ppi 372 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 87.21%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Meizu 16Xs
422 nits
16 Plus
422 nits

Design and build

Height 152 mm (5.98 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 78.2 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Meizu 16Xs
84.7%
16 Plus +3%
87.21%

Performance

Tests of Meizu 16Xs and Meizu 16 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Adreno 630
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Meizu 16Xs
486
16 Plus +4%
504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Meizu 16Xs
984
16 Plus +105%
2013
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Meizu 16Xs
175268
16 Plus +66%
291049
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Meizu 16Xs
205654
16 Plus +21%
248651
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Flyme UI Flyme UI 8,1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3640 mAh
Charge power 24 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital (lossless), 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.78"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2019 August 2018
Release date July 2019 November 2019
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 388 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the Meizu 16 Plus. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Meizu 16Xs.

