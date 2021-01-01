Home > Smartphone comparison > Meizu 16Xs vs Meizu 16s – which one to choose?

Meizu 16Xs vs Meizu 16s

Мейзу 16Xs
Meizu 16Xs
VS
Мейзу 16s
Meizu 16s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Meizu 16Xs (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on May 30, 2019, against the Meizu 16s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu 16Xs
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3600 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Meizu 16s
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (434K versus 217K)
  • Delivers 86% higher maximum brightness (796 against 428 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 48% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 717 and 483 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Meizu 16Xs
vs
Meizu 16s

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2232 pixels 1080 x 2232 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.6:9 18.5:9
PPI 400 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.7% 87.2%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Meizu 16Xs
428 nits
Meizu 16s +86%
796 nits

Design and build

Height 152 mm (5.98 inches) 151.9 mm (5.98 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Meizu 16Xs
84.7%
Meizu 16s +3%
87.2%

Performance

Tests of Meizu 16Xs and Meizu 16s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Adreno 640
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2033 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Meizu 16Xs
483
Meizu 16s +48%
717
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Meizu 16Xs
987
Meizu 16s +168%
2644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Meizu 16Xs
217385
Meizu 16s +100%
434092
AnTuTu Android Results (208th and 76th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0
ROM Flyme UI Flyme 7.3

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3600 mAh
Charge power 24 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes, mCharge (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (48 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5376 x 3657
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2019 August 2019
Release date July 2019 November 2019
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 375 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu 16s is definitely a better buy.

