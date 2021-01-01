Home > Smartphone comparison > Meizu 16Xs vs 16s Pro – which one to choose?

Мейзу 16Xs
Meizu 16Xs
Мейзу 16s Про
Meizu 16s Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Meizu 16Xs (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on May 30, 2019, against the Meizu 16s Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Meizu 16Xs
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3600 mAh
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (428 against 397 nits)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Meizu 16s Pro
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (486K versus 217K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855 Plus
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 51% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 729 and 483 points

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Meizu 16Xs
16s Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2232 pixels 1080 x 2232 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.6:9 18.5:9
PPI 400 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.7% 87.2%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Meizu 16Xs +8%
428 nits
16s Pro
397 nits

Design and build

Height 152 mm (5.98 inches) 151.9 mm (5.98 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Meizu 16Xs
84.7%
16s Pro +3%
87.2%

Performance

SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Adreno 640
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 625 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2266 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Meizu 16Xs
483
16s Pro +51%
729
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Meizu 16Xs
987
16s Pro +172%
2687
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Meizu 16Xs
217385
16s Pro +124%
486944
AnTuTu 8 Phone Scores (208th and 44th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0
ROM Flyme UI Flyme 8

Battery

Capacity 4000 mAh 3600 mAh
Charge power 24 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes, mCharge (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:45 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 117°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 20 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5504 x 3572
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2019 August 2019
Release date July 2019 November 2019
Launch price ~ 300 USD ~ 400 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu 16s Pro is definitely a better buy.

