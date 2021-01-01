Home > Smartphone comparison > Meizu 17 vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Meizu 17 vs Apple iPhone XR

Meizu 17
Apple iPhone XR

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Meizu 17 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on May 8, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu 17
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1558 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2942 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (583K versus 417K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Meizu
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1095 and 915 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 390 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 86.6% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 32.8 ms
Contrast - 1920:1
Max. Brightness
Meizu 17
692 nits
iPhone XR
692 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Meizu 17 +10%
86.6%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Meizu 17 and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 587 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Meizu 17
915
iPhone XR +20%
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Meizu 17 +38%
3050
iPhone XR
2215
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Meizu 17 +40%
583925
iPhone XR
417232

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM FlyMe 9 -
OS size - 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 30 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Meizu 17
n/a
iPhone XR
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Meizu 17
n/a
iPhone XR
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Meizu 17
n/a
iPhone XR
15:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Meizu 17
n/a
iPhone XR
86.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2020 September 2018
Release date May 2020 October 2018
Launch price ~ 550 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu 17 is definitely a better buy.

