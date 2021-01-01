Meizu 17 vs Apple iPhone XR
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Meizu 17 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on May 8, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Meizu 17
- Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1558 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2942 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (583K versus 417K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Meizu
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1095 and 915 points
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|390 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|86.6%
|79%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|100%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|32.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1920:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|160 mm (6.3 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|ROM
|FlyMe 9
|-
|OS size
|-
|11.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|2942 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|- Charging
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2020
|September 2018
|Release date
|May 2020
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 550 USD
|~ 812 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu 17 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1