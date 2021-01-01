Home > Smartphone comparison > Meizu 17 vs ROG Phone 3 – which one to choose?

Meizu 17
Asus ROG Phone 3

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Meizu 17 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on May 8, 2020, against the Asus ROG Phone 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu 17
  • Thinner bezels – 6.7% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 41 grams less
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 3
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 390 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 86.6% 79.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Meizu 17
692 nits
ROG Phone 3 +2%
705 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 171 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.85 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Meizu 17 +8%
86.6%
ROG Phone 3
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Meizu 17 and Asus ROG Phone 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz 645 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1365 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Meizu 17
915
ROG Phone 3 +6%
971
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Meizu 17
3050
ROG Phone 3 +9%
3321
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Meizu 17
583925
ROG Phone 3 +6%
618585
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking (17th and 10th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM FlyMe 9 ROG UI
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (75% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Meizu 17
n/a
ROG Phone 3
14:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Meizu 17
n/a
ROG Phone 3
19:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Meizu 17
n/a
ROG Phone 3
38:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 125°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
Depth lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.83"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Meizu 17
n/a
ROG Phone 3
89.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2020 July 2020
Release date May 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 550 USD ~ 1000 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Asus ROG Phone 3. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Meizu 17.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

