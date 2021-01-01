Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Meizu 17 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on May 8, 2020, against the Asus ROG Phone 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.