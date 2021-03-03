Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Meizu 18 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 3, 2021, against the Asus ROG Phone 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.