Meizu 18
Asus ROG Phone 3

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Meizu 18 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 3, 2021, against the Asus ROG Phone 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu 18
  • 44% higher pixel density (563 vs 391 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 9% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.8 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 3
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Meizu 18
vs
ROG Phone 3

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 563 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% 79.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Meizu 18
692 nits
ROG Phone 3 +2%
706 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 152.4 mm (6 inches) 171 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 69.2 mm (2.72 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 9.85 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Meizu 18 +11%
88.9%
ROG Phone 3
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Meizu 18 and Asus ROG Phone 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 650
GPU clock 840 MHz 645 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1365 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Meizu 18 +14%
1113
ROG Phone 3
975
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Meizu 18 +8%
3597
ROG Phone 3
3316
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Meizu 18 +7%
693342
ROG Phone 3
646117
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Rating (15th and 27th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM Flyme 9 ROG UI
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 36 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (40% in 15 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (75% in 60 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Meizu 18
n/a
ROG Phone 3
14:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Meizu 18
n/a
ROG Phone 3
19:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Meizu 18
n/a
ROG Phone 3
38:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 122° 125°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 79 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.83"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Meizu 18
n/a
ROG Phone 3
89.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 July 2020
Release date March 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 1000 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Meizu 18. But if the battery life, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 3.

