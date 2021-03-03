Meizu 18 vs Asus ROG Phone 3
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Meizu 18 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 3, 2021, against the Asus ROG Phone 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Meizu 18
- 44% higher pixel density (563 vs 391 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Thinner bezels – 9% more screen real estate
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.8 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 3
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
- Reverse charging feature
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
96
86
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
100
97
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
86
83
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.2 inches
|6.59 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|563 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.9%
|79.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|255 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|152.4 mm (6 inches)
|171 mm (6.73 inches)
|Width
|69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
|78 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|9.85 mm (0.39 inches)
|Weight
|162 gramm (5.71 oz)
|240 gramm (8.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|645 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~1365 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Meizu 18 +14%
1113
975
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Meizu 18 +8%
3597
3316
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Meizu 18 +7%
693342
646117
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Rating (15th and 27th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
|ROM
|Flyme 9
|ROG UI
|OS size
|-
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|36 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 15 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (75% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|0:50 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
19:20 hr
Talk (3G)
38:12 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|122°
|125°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 79 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|6000 x 4000
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/2.83"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|July 2020
|Release date
|March 2021
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 1000 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Meizu 18. But if the battery life, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 3.
