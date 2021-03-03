Meizu 18 vs Huawei P30
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Meizu 18 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 3, 2021, against the Huawei P30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Meizu 18
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (693K versus 374K)
- 33% higher pixel density (563 vs 422 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 2-years newer
- Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3650 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (692 against 631 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
96
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
100
68
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
73
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
86
71
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.2 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|563 ppi
|422 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.9%
|85.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|99.6%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3.6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|152.4 mm (6 inches)
|149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
|Width
|69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
|71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|162 gramm (5.71 oz)
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Meizu 18 +60%
1113
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Meizu 18 +41%
3597
2545
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
288568
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Meizu 18 +85%
693342
374057
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (15th and 151st place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Flyme 9
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|-
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3650 mAh
|Charge power
|36 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 15 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:50 hr
|1:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:22 hr
Talk (3G)
22:38 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|7360 x 4912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|122°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 79 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|March 2019
|Release date
|March 2021
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 625 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.33 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.85 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu 18 is definitely a better buy.
