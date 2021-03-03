Home > Smartphone comparison > Meizu 18 vs P30 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Meizu 18 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 3, 2021, against the Huawei P30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu 18
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (693K versus 412K)
  • 41% higher pixel density (563 vs 398 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (692 against 598 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Meizu 18
100
P30 Pro
68
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Meizu 18
vs
P30 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.47 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 563 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% 88.89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99%
PWM - 231 Hz
Response time - 3.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Meizu 18 +16%
692 nits
P30 Pro
598 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 152.4 mm (6 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 69.2 mm (2.72 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Meizu 18
88.9%
P30 Pro
88.89%

Performance

Tests of Meizu 18 and Huawei P30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 840 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Meizu 18 +67%
1113
P30 Pro
668
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Meizu 18 +57%
3597
P30 Pro
2291
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Meizu 18
n/a
P30 Pro
298400
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Meizu 18 +68%
693342
P30 Pro
412293
AnTuTu 8 Android Rating (15th and 130th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Flyme 9 EMUI 10
OS size - 13.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 36 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (40% in 15 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Meizu 18
n/a
P30 Pro
14:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Meizu 18
n/a
P30 Pro
20:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Meizu 18
n/a
P30 Pro
27:39 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 122° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 79 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 29 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Meizu 18
n/a
P30 Pro
119
Video quality
Meizu 18
n/a
P30 Pro
97
Generic camera score
Meizu 18
n/a
P30 Pro
112

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Meizu 18
n/a
P30 Pro
87.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 March 2019
Release date March 2021 May 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) - 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu 18 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

